AFK Journey: How to know what server you’re in

In AFK Journey, there are many different servers you can create a character on. But it’s relatively easy to lose track of which servers your characters reside in, especially if you don’t know where to check.

Whether you’re recruiting new followers for your party or fighting against tough enemies, you’ll have plenty to explore while you build up your power level as the strongest magician in the realm. If you’re trying to check which server you’re playing on, however, it’ll only take a few clicks to find the information you need.

Here’s the fastest way to check which server you’re playing on in AFK Journey.

Checking your server in AFK Journey, explained

To check which server you’re playing on in AFK Journey, you need to open up your menu and head to your settings. To find your settings, first click on the three lines found in the bottom-right corner of the screen, and click on the cog icon in the menu that pops up.

This should bring up a ton of different settings for your game, including the ability to respawn, restart the game, or repair the game if you’re running into issues. The tab that you’re looking for, however, is the Others tab near the top of the screen. Once you’ve found and pressed this tab, there should be a Character Switch tab that you can select under Account Services.

From this screen, you can create a new character to level up while also taking a look at the current server you’re playing on. These servers aren’t categorized by region but are labeled by a letter and number combination. If you wish to join another server, you can create a new character and pick which global server you want to build a new story on.

