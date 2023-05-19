Quite a few trends in Hyrule have changed with Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s release, but the iconic Master Sword isn’t one of them. Link’s evil-repelling weapon returns to the latest Zelda game, remaining just as glamorous and powerful as before. While there’s no way to know the Master Sword’s exact damage stats in Tears of the Kingdom, you can take a fair guess by wielding it.

Despite featuring new mechanics, Tears of the Kingdom doesn’t fail to preserve iconic Zelda elements popularized by its predecessors, including the Master Sword, which is a godly blade tied to Link’s identity and can ward off all kinds of evil with its power. It’s also the only unbreakable weapon in the game, although it may run out of energy if used uncontrollably.

It’s natural for you to want to know the strengths of the sacred Master Sword if you are considering taking on your foes in the Tears of the Kingdom. Worry not, as below, we have explained everything we know about the weapon’s damage stats.

How much damage does the Master Sword do in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Just like Breath of the Wild, the fabled Master Sword in Tears of the Kingdom deals a base attack damage of 30. Note this is only after Link retrieves the weapon from the clutches of the Light Dragon and not in its withered original state at the beginning. You can confirm the blade’s damage stat by testing it in-game. The Master Sword’s inventory page doesn’t feature the answer to your query—at least for now.

You may remember, in Breath of the Wild, the only way for Link to boost his main weapon’s attack stat was by completing the Trail of the Sword challenge mode, which was added via the Master Trials DLC. In Tears of the Kingdom, however, Nintendo chose to slightly simplify the upgradation process. You can “fuse” stuff with the Master Sword to multiply its power—how exciting is that? But first, you’ll also need to unlock Link’s Fuse ability by completing the In-isa Shrine.

You can fuse various power-up items with the Master Sword to increase the damage it can inflict and uplift its style. When you fuse an object with the Master Sword, the blade inherits the object’s damage stat and elemental properties. You will not only get to own a powerful Master Sword but also a beautiful one if you fuse the right material.

While you can fuse almost anything with the Master Sword (even Mushrooms), try looking for potent items like Diamonds, Blue Boss Bokoblin Horn, Blue Lizalfos Horn, Zonaite, and Bomb Flowers to create a powerful fusion.

For example, fusing Diamonds will up the Master Sword’s base damage by 25, taking the total attack damage stat of the blade to 55. While this may be a huge damage buff, Diamonds will not infuse any extra elemental power into the sword. To top it off, fusion also boosts the legendary weapon’s durability, helping it last a long time without needing a recharge.

