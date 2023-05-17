In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Shrines are locations at which you have to complete a short series of challenges in return for a Light of Blessing and usually some other kind of valuable reward. You have to solve four Shrines just to get off the Great Sky Island, and there are six more in the region you visit next in the story, Lookout Landing. But what are their exact locations?
All Lookout Landing Shrine locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
After you leap head-first off the edge of the Great Sky Island, you can explore pretty much wherever you want, but your next objective will be to find Purah in Lookout Landing. Lookout Landing is the name of the small town south of Hyrule Castle, but it’s also the name of the region surrounding the town. After you meet Purah and progress with the Crisis at Hyrule Castle quest, you’ll get the Paraglider and unlock the Lookout Landing Skyview Tower, which will reveal the whole of the Lookout Landing map. But the in-game map doesn’t tell you where the Lookout Landing Shrines are. That’s where this guide comes in. You can thank me later.
Lookout Landing Shrines map for Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
1) Sepapa Shrine
Co-ordinates: 0219, 1082, 0028
The Sepapa Shrine is on the island east of Hyrule Castle.
2) Ishodag Shrine
Co-ordinates: -0885, 0418, 0048
The Ishodag Shrine is west of the Hyrule Castle Town Ruins, beyond the Quarry Ruins, and north of Mount Gustaf.
3) Kyonosis Shrine
Co-ordinates: -0205, 0451, 0021
You’ll probably spot the Kyonosis Shrine during the Crisis at Hyrule Castle quest, as it’s in Central Square of the Hyrule Castle Town Ruines, between Lookout Landing town and Hyrule Castle. Fun Fact: There’s a really easy combat tutorial in this Shrine, and I died attempting it, all because I forgot that I’d swapped the A and B buttons on my Switch.
4) Yamiyo Shrine
Co-ordinates: 0333, 0468, 0029
Follow the road east out of the Hyrule Castle Town Ruins and you’ll find the Yamiyo Shrine on the north side of the Romani Plains.
5) Susuyai Shrine
Co-ordinates: -0785, -0433, 0018
The Susuyai Shrine is in the southwestern part of the Passeri Greenbelt, the large, mostly flat grassy plain that extends southwest of Lookout Landing town.
6) Jiosin Shrine
Co-ordinates: -0240, -0374, 0026
Head directly south from Lookout Landing town to find the Jiosin Shrine just south of the road that leads southwest from the Mabe Village Ruins.