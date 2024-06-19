The internet is losing it over Zelda’s newfound independence in the next Legend of Zelda game

The next The Legend of Zelda title from Nintendo, Echoes of Wisdom, will not feature Link as the main character, but Princess Zelda—and fans are losing it. They’re beyond excited to play as Zelda, who has finally found her independence.

On June 18, Nintendo debuted the release date trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, which will launch on Sept. 26 on Nintendo Switch. Although getting another The Legend of Zelda game is exciting, fans are ecstatic they’ll finally get to play as Princess Zelda, making this the first The Legend of Zelda game by Nintendo with Princess Zelda as the heroine.

Her fairy companion, Tri, is adorable. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As you can imagine, Zelda’s new girl boss independence has created some visceral reactions from fans. Victoria Tran, the communications director at Among Us, might be on the extreme side, Bclaiming she is “pro-table. I hope Zelda uses me as a table. I have already taken out my wallet.” ut players agree with her, calling her “so real for this.” On the other side of the table, fans declared this as a “win” and that they’re hyped because they “finally get to play as Zelda.”

But, technically, this isn’t the first game where Zelda is the heroine. In fact, there are two other Zelda games in which Zelda is the main character: Zelda: The Wand of Gamelon and Zelda’s Adventures. These were developed by Animation Magic and Viridis and published by Phillips Interactive Media. So, for Nintendo, this is the dev’s very first title in which Zelda is the main character.

The new lead aside, one of the best things fans have noticed about Echoes of Wisdom is that Zelda’s abilities focus on the Triforce of Wisdom. Because of this, fans believe Nintendo didn’t just switch out Link for Zelda and roll with it because everything from her abilities to her weapons looks meaningful.

While some call this a “woke move” and “Zelda as the main… is so bleh,” most of The Legend of Zelda playerbase is not-so-patiently waiting for this title to drop. Myself included.

