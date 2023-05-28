How to use the Vow of Tulin in Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

Tulin is a young Rito and an important character in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Upon completion of the Tulin of Rito Village main quest, you will be granted the Vow of Tulin, Sage of Wind key item, but the game doesn’t explain in detail how to use it.

How to summon Tulin in Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

If he’s already summoned, it’ll say Dismiss instead. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To summon Tulin (or his avatar, at least), press + to open your inventory, then use L or R to get to the Key Items tab. The green circle is the Vow of Tulin, Sage of Wind. Select it and select Summon. So long as you’re in a place where Tulin can be summoned (and that’s most places), he’ll appear directly in front of you when you close the inventory screen. It’s also basically the same process if you want to dismiss him.

How to use Tulin’s Gust ability in Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

Now you can glide all the way to that other rock. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ll first use Tulin’s Gust ability during the Tulin of Rito Village main quest, but the Vow of Tulin allows you to continue to use it anywhere on the map. It basically allows you to glide further with your paraglider by providing a strong horizontal column of wind, so it’s great for getting across wide gaps. To use Tulin’s Gust ability, approach Tulin and press A to say, “Let’s go!”. Now point in the direction you want the Gust to blow and press A again. Now jump and glide into the Gust to get a strong forward boost. You can even do this while gliding, as Tulin will always glide closely alongside you.

Where to find Tulin if he leaves

Keep walking away from the village, and he’ll reappear. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Tulin’s avatar is available at almost any location in the game, but not in villages or other settlements. So, as soon as you get close to any settlement, he will automatically dismiss himself. All you have to do to find him again is leave the settlement and walk a short distance away. He should then automatically summon himself back again. If he doesn’t, then go to your inventory and check that he doesn’t need to be summoned automatically.

If you’re still on the Tulin of Rito Village quest and Tulin is not at the Wind Temple, then he’s probably at one of the other waypoints on the quest. Try fast traveling back to each of them and seeing if he appears.

