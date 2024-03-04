WWE 2K24 MyGM Ring Level rating, explained

If you’re trying to build the ultimate wrestling brand in WWE 2K24‘s MyGM mode, you’ll need to understand the mode’s newest rating, Ring Level.

Recommended Videos

MyGM lets you take control of one of WWE‘s iconic brands, from current shows like Raw and Smackdown to classic companies like WCW or ECW. You build your roster in the draft, create the rivalries, and book the shows, competing against your rivals to be WWE’s top brand.

When you’re drafting WWE Superstars, one of the things you’ll need to pay attention to is their Ring Level. Here’s what it means, and how you can use it to your advantage.

What is Ring Level in WWE 2K24 MyGM mode?

Big stars like Roman Reigns and Ronda Rousey have high Ring Levels. Screenshot via Dot Esports

To use a wrestling term, Ring Level in WWE 2K24 MyGM mode shows how over, or how popular, your wrestler is with the digital audience. Ring Level is what separates your main eventers from your midcarders. Superstars with a high Ring Level will draw crowds and bring viewership to your show, even if the match you book is bad in terms of the popularity of their opponent, or their stylistic matchup.

Wrestlers with a high Ring Level in WWE 2K24 also have more perks, making them valuable to have in terms of your show performance.

How to use Ring Level in WWE 2K24 MyGM mode

When you’re drafting your roster, you need to make sure you have a few highly rated Ring Level wrestlers on your team, as they are going to carry your brand, especially in the early days.

You can use them to create must-see main events for your early PPVs and take the lead of your opponents, and then what I started to do was put them into rivalries with my up-and-coming stars, which then helped to boost their Ring Level too.

For example, after making Drew McIntyre my World Heavyweight Champion on Raw, I got him into a feud with Bron Breakker, with the idea being that I am building a new star that could help carry my brand into the future.