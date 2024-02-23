WWE 2K24 hits shelves soon, and players are already eager to know if they’ll be able to play the latest installment in the iconic wrestling franchise on Xbox Game Pass.

On March 8, WWE 2K24 will be available on PC, PS4, and Xbox Series X|S, or players can even get gaming three days early with the Deluxe Edition. Some are in search of an alternative option, however, with potential players now curious about whether the WWE 2K24 will be available anywhere else, especially Microsoft’s subscription package. Here’s everything you need to know about whether we’ll see the wrestling title on Game Pass.

Is WWE 2K24 on Xbox Game Pass?

It’s almost Wrestlemania season. Image via 2K.

WWE 2K24 will not be available on Xbox Game Pass on launch day. Looking back, WWE 2K23 did eventually get added to Game Pass, but it took several months before it hit the gaming catalog following its release.

If Xbox players want to wait, they can always see if 2K follows suit this time around. However, there’s absolutely no guarantee that 2K24 ever makes its way to the service.

For those that are playing soon—and Xbox players that fork out the cash— there’s a lot to get excited about. This year’s installment puts the spotlight on Wrestlemania. WWE 2K24 Showcase mode celebrates the event’s 40-year-long history by recreating historic WWE matches in iconic venues from over the years. Players will be able to control legends such as John Cena, Andre the Giant, Hulk Hogan, and even Muhammad Ali.

If that wasn’t enough to excite you, WWE 2K24 also features a bizarre crossover, with superstar musician Post Malone as a playable character in the game.