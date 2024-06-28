All Jinhsi materials in Wuthering Waves

If you’ve pulled Jinhsi in Wuthering Waves through her banner, the Jinzhou’s Magistrate requires several materials to level up and become a powerful addition to your party.
Jinhsi is a strong five-star Spectro Element Resonator in Wuthering Waves, where she can obliterate enemies in style by using her weapon. You need to level her up, however, to face the phantom of the end-game bosses, and for that, you need a ton of materials, which are harder to farm than others.
Here is everything you need to know about farming all the materials for Jinhsi in Wuthering Waves.
All Jinhsi Resonator Ascension Materials in Wuthering Waves
Here are all the materials you need to farm to get Jhinsi to level 90 in Wuthering Waves and advance her stats to face the big end-game bosses.
- Four LF Howler Core
- 12 MF Howler Core
- 12 HF Howler Core
- Four FF Howler Core
- 46 Elegy Tacet Core
- 60 Loong’s Pearl
- 170,000 Shell Credit
All Jinhsi Resonator Forte Materials in Wuthering Waves
Even if you make Jinhsi a higher level, you need to unlock her Forte circuit to unlock her true potential, making her an unstoppable force on the battleground. Here are all the materials you need to level up for Forte in Wuthering Waves.
- 25 LF Howler Core
- 28 MF Howler Core
- 40 HF Howler Core
- 57 FF Howler Core
- 25 Waveworn Residue 210
- 28 Waveworn Residue 226
- 55 Waveworn Residue 235
- 67 Waveworn Residue 239
- 26 Sentinel’s Dagger
- 20.3 million Shell Credits
The Sentinel’s Dagger is a new item gained by defeating Sentinel Jué, one of the weekly bosses in the game. Once you’ve accumulated these materials, you can complete the end-game challenges and collect Echoes to boost your power.
You can also look out for the next five-star Resonator banner, which features Changli.