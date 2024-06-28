Image Credit: Bethesda
Jinhsi is casting her ultimate with her Sentinel Jue in Wuthering Waves.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Wuthering Waves

All Jinhsi materials in Wuthering Waves

Help the Jinzhou Magistrate reach her peak.
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
|
Published: Jun 28, 2024 08:19 am

If you’ve pulled Jinhsi in Wuthering Waves through her banner, the Jinzhou’s Magistrate requires several materials to level up and become a powerful addition to your party.

Jinhsi is a strong five-star Spectro Element Resonator in Wuthering Waves, where she can obliterate enemies in style by using her weapon. You need to level her up, however, to face the phantom of the end-game bosses, and for that, you need a ton of materials, which are harder to farm than others.

Here is everything you need to know about farming all the materials for Jinhsi in Wuthering Waves.

All Jinhsi Resonator Ascension Materials in Wuthering Waves

Jinhsi stands with her Sentinel Jue in Wuthering Waves.
Make her protect the peace for the people of Jinzhou. Image via Kuro Games

Here are all the materials you need to farm to get Jhinsi to level 90 in Wuthering Waves and advance her stats to face the big end-game bosses.

All Jinhsi Resonator Forte Materials in Wuthering Waves

Jinhsi during the story quest in Wuthering Waves.
Make the Magistrate stronger for battles. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Even if you make Jinhsi a higher level, you need to unlock her Forte circuit to unlock her true potential, making her an unstoppable force on the battleground. Here are all the materials you need to level up for Forte in Wuthering Waves.

  • 25 LF Howler Core
  • 28 MF Howler Core
  • 40 HF Howler Core
  • 57 FF Howler Core
  • 25 Waveworn Residue 210
  • 28 Waveworn Residue 226
  • 55 Waveworn Residue 235
  • 67 Waveworn Residue 239
  • 26 Sentinel’s Dagger
  • 20.3 million Shell Credits

The Sentinel’s Dagger is a new item gained by defeating Sentinel Jué, one of the weekly bosses in the game. Once you’ve accumulated these materials, you can complete the end-game challenges and collect Echoes to boost your power.

You can also look out for the next five-star Resonator banner, which features Changli.

Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. You'll find him grinding platinum trophies and breaking the meta with his "fun" picks in the ranked queue when he's not reading his favourite Fantasy books. Previously wrote for GG Recon, ESTNN, and many more. Contact: rijit@dotesports.com
