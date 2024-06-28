All Jinhsi materials in Wuthering Waves

If you’ve pulled Jinhsi in Wuthering Waves through her banner, the Jinzhou’s Magistrate requires several materials to level up and become a powerful addition to your party.

Jinhsi is a strong five-star Spectro Element Resonator in Wuthering Waves, where she can obliterate enemies in style by using her weapon. You need to level her up, however, to face the phantom of the end-game bosses, and for that, you need a ton of materials, which are harder to farm than others.

Here is everything you need to know about farming all the materials for Jinhsi in Wuthering Waves.

All Jinhsi Resonator Ascension Materials in Wuthering Waves

Make her protect the peace for the people of Jinzhou. Image via Kuro Games

Here are all the materials you need to farm to get Jhinsi to level 90 in Wuthering Waves and advance her stats to face the big end-game bosses.

Four LF Howler Core

12 MF Howler Core

12 HF Howler Core

Four FF Howler Core

46 Elegy Tacet Core

60 Loong’s Pearl

170,000 Shell Credit

All Jinhsi Resonator Forte Materials in Wuthering Waves

Make the Magistrate stronger for battles. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Even if you make Jinhsi a higher level, you need to unlock her Forte circuit to unlock her true potential, making her an unstoppable force on the battleground. Here are all the materials you need to level up for Forte in Wuthering Waves.

25 LF Howler Core

28 MF Howler Core

40 HF Howler Core

57 FF Howler Core

25 Waveworn Residue 210

28 Waveworn Residue 226

55 Waveworn Residue 235

67 Waveworn Residue 239

26 Sentinel’s Dagger

20.3 million Shell Credits

The Sentinel’s Dagger is a new item gained by defeating Sentinel Jué, one of the weekly bosses in the game. Once you’ve accumulated these materials, you can complete the end-game challenges and collect Echoes to boost your power.

You can also look out for the next five-star Resonator banner, which features Changli.

