Waveworn Residue 210 is one of the four Waveworn Residue materials you can get in Wuthering Waves. This one, in particular, is a basic material used in the first upgrade of your broadblade Resonator’s skills.

As it is a basic material, there are several different and easy ways to obtain Waveworn Residue 210 in Wuthering Waves.

How to get Waveworn Residue 210 in Wuthering Waves

These ruins are south of the Jinzhou.

In Wuthering Waves, there are three ways to get Waveworn Residue 210:

Forgery Challenge: Eroded Ruins The Eroded Ruins Challenge is located on a mountain east of the Distribution Center. You can only complete Forgery Challenges if you have a Union Level of 20. Each Challenge consumes 40 Waveplates. Souvenir Shop You can purchase one Waveworn Residue 210 for two Wood-textured Shards. There is a maximum purchase limit of 20. Weapon Shop You can purchase one Waveworn Residue 210 for 2,400 Shell Credits. There is a maximum purchase limit of 20.

Broadblade's need Waveworn Residue 210s to upgrade skills.

Once you have at least two Waveworn Residue 210s, you can upgrade your broadblade Resonator’s Basic Attack, Resonance skill, Forte Circuit, Resonance Liberation, and Intro Skill. The first upgrade for these skills costs two Waveworn Residue 210s and two LF Howler Cores. However, you can only upgrade these skills when the broadblade Resonator has a Resonator Rank of Two.

All broadblade Resonators in Wuthering Waves

In Wuthering Waves, there are currently three broadblade Resonators who need Waveworn Residue 210s to upgrade their skills:

Calcharo: Five-star Electro Jiyan: Five-star Aero Taoqi: Four-star Havoc

If you use any of these Resonators, especially Calcharo and Jiyan as two of the best Resonators in Wuthering Waves, this is everything you need to know about how to get Waveworn Residue 210 to upgrade their skills.

