Jiyan and dragon in wuthering waves.
Image via Kuro Games
Category:
Wuthering Waves

How to get MF Howler Core in Wuthering Waves

Got to harvest some Howlers.
Image of Sharmila Ganguly
Sharmila Ganguly
|
Published: May 25, 2024 08:49 am

If you want to Ascend your favorite Resonator in Wuthering Waves but don’t have the MF Howler Core for it, we are here to help. 

Thanks to the Lament, the vast Solaris-III has become home to several kinds of Tacet Discords. While they may appear easy to deal with at first, things heat up as you progress and level up. Naturally, you have to upgrade your Resonators, weapons, and Echoes to keep up with your foes’ increasing powers—and for this, you need special materials like the Howler Core.

Since you are here, chances are you aren’t sure how to get the MF Howler Core in Wuthering Waves, so here’s a guide to finding one. 

MF Howler Core in Wuthering Waves: How to get

Rover fighting a Geohide Saurian in Wuthering Waves
Fight a Geohide Saurian. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are a couple of ways to get MF Howler Cores in Wuthering Waves, including:

  1. Defeating Tacet Discords belonging to the Howler Class
  2. Using the Synthesizer at Jinzhou

Tacet Discords of the Howler class include Hoartoise, Fusion Dreadmane, Hooscamp Flinger, Roseshroom, Geohide Saurian, Excarat, Sabyr Boar, Cruisewing, Spearback, Havoc Dreadmane, and several more. 

The MF Howler Core is an item of medium rarity, so you wouldn’t get it as a drop in the wild until you absorb a lot of Echoes and reach a higher Data Bank level. Until then, defeating Howler Tacet Discords will drop the LF Howler Core

Unfortunately, Wuthering Waves‘ guide books don’t mention the exact requirements to activate the MF Howler Core as a drop from the Howlers, so you have to keep leveling up your Data Bank and Union Level until you start getting them.

The Synthesizer screen for MF Howler Core in Wuthering Waves
The Synthesizer and some LF Howler Cores are all you need. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you are still yet to unlock MF Howler Core in the wild but want to Ascend a character requiring it, you can use the Synthesizer—located at the northwestern side of Jinzhou near a Resonance Beacon—to whip up a few from LF Howler Core. You need three LF Howler Cores to synthesize one MF Howler Core via the Synthesizer.

Sharmila Ganguly
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. An enthusiastic gamer who bumped into the intricacies of video game journalism in 2021 and has been hustling ever since. Obsessed with first-person shooter titles, especially VALORANT. Contact: sharmila@dotesports.com