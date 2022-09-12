WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic Blacksmithing leveling guide

Professions complete World of Warcraft’s MMORPG fantasy to such an extent that today imagining WoW without professions is, honestly speaking, impossible. Not only do professions entertain the WoW community for hours and hours, but they also play an incredible role in gearing progression since specific profession masters can only craft some best-in-slot items.

Introduced back at the beginning of WoW Classic, Blacksmithing is an old-school profession that arms the Blacksmithing apprentice with the knowledge to smelt ores from the wide world of Azeroth and Outland and to craft unique plate gear that can take pressure off arduous leveling process. On top of that, there are more than plenty of crafted plate pieces that sometimes serve as pre-BIS or even BIS.

With Wrath of the Lich King Classic expansion never being closer, leveling Blacksmithing has never been more important, particularly for Death Knights, Paladins, and Warriors that will, without doubt, dominate the DPS charts in both PvP and PvE scenarios. Since leveling Blacksmithing is time and money-consuming, here’s a guide to efficiently level Blacksmithing and avoid unnecessary costs.

Learning Blacksmithing

Beginning your Blacksmithing career is fairly easy because all you need to do is to visit any capital city. In the capital city, you’ll find Apprentice-Artisans that will teach you the basics of Blacksmithing. Once you have perfected your Blacksmithing skills to Master tier, you’ll need to head to the Dark Portal and enter the Outlands territory. In Outlands, you’ll find Master Blacksmithing trainers dwelling in Hellfire Peninsula. Then, you can safely continue your Blacksmithing leveling. After you hit level 375 in Blacksmithing, you can pay a visit to Grandmaster Blacksmithing trainers in either Howling Fjord or Borean Tundra. There they will happily teach you the deepest secrets of Blacksmithing, and you’ll be able to craft the finest plate gear. On top of all this, in WOTLK Classic, you’ll be able to choose between two Blacksmithing specializations—Weaponsmithing and Armorsmithing. So, consider your future needs and choose a Blacksmithing specialization carefully.

After learning the fundamentals of Blacksmithing, the next step in your Blacksmithing adventure is gathering the leveling materials. Remember that whenever you want to level your Blacksmithing, you’ll need to find a forge and an anvil. Both forges and anvils can normally be found in capital cities and nearby Blacksmithing trainers. So, before leveling your Blacksmithing, you’ll need to go shopping or gather materials. Since most materials come from Mining, starting this profession simultaneously with Blacksmithing would be best to avoid hefty auction house expenses.

Here’s the list of essential materials used to level Blacksmithing:

Vendor-bought items:

Amount Item 35 Green Dye 200 Coal

Amount Material Location 150 Copper Bar Copper Veins located in Elwynn Forest, Dun Morogh, Mulgore, Durotar, the Barrens 150 Rough Stone Copper Veins 100 Coarse Stone Tin Veins located in Ashenvale, Redridge Mountains, Wetlands, Loch Modan, Hillsbrad Foothills, Duskwood, Thousand Needles, the Barrens, Stonetalon Mountains, Desolace, Silverpine Forest Seven Silver Bars Silver Veins located in Arathi Highlands, the Barrens, Thousand Needles, Hillsbrad Foothills, Stranglethorn Vale, Badlands, Stonetalon Mountains 150 Bronze Bars Copper and Tin Veins 110 Heavy Stone Iron Veins located in Arathi Highlands, Desolace, Stranglethorn Vale, Thousand Needles, Alterac Mountains, Badlands, Ashenvale, Swamp of Sorrows, Dustwallow Marsh, Hillsbrad Foothills Five Gold Bars Gold Veins in Arathi Highlands, Badlands, Stranglethorn Vale, Tanaris, The Hinterlands, Alterac Mountains, Thousand Needles, Desolace, Azshara, Searing Gorge 200 Steel Bar Iron Veins 12 Citrine Mithril Veins located in the Hinterlands, Tanaris, Azshara, Desolace, Badlands, Searing Gorge, Stranglethorn Vale, Feralas, Arathi Highlands, Burning Steppes

Truesilver Veins located in Winterspring, Burning Steppes, Eastern Plaguelands, the Hinterlands, Un’Goro Crater, Azshara, Tanaris, Western Plaguelands, Badlands 370 Solid Stone Mithril Veins 65 Mageweave Cloth Dropped from 42-50 mobs 180 Mithril Bar Mithril Veins 25 Dense Stone Thorium Veins located in Winterspring, Eastern Plaguelands, Azshara, Burning Steppes, Un’Goro Crater, Western Plaguelands 450 Thorium bar Thorium Veins 90/20 Rugged Leather/ Star Ruby Skinned from 46-62 mobs/Thorium Veins 180 Fel Iron Bar Fel Iron Veins in Hellfire Peninsula, Zangarmarsh, Shadowmoon Valley, Blade’s Edge Mountains, Terokkar Forest, Nagrand, Netherstorm, and The Steamvault 15 Netherweave Cloth Dropped from Outland mobs 100 Adamantite Bar Adamantite Veins located in Nagrand, Blade’s Edge Mountains, Netherstorm, Shadowmoon Valley, Terokkar Forest, Zangarmarsh 320 Cobalt Bar Cobalt Veins in Borean Tundra, Howling Fjord, Dragonblight, Zul’Drak, and Grizzly Hills 480 Saronite Bar Saronite Veins in The Storm Peaks, Wintergrasp, Sholazar Basin, and Icecrown 20 Crystalized Air Dropped by elites in Northrend or bought from special vendors in Dalaran

Note: 10 Crystalized Air makes one Eternal Air. 30 Eternal Earth Dropped by elites in Northrend or bought from special vendors in Dalaran

Note: 10 Crystalized Earth makes one Eternal Earth. 10 Eternal Water Dropped by elites in Northrend or bought from special vendors in Dalaran

Note: 10 Crystalized Water makes one Eternal Water. 10 Eternal Shadow Dropped by elites in Northrend or bought from special vendors in Dalaran

Note: 10 Crystalized Shadow makes one Eternal Shadow. 20 Titanium Bar Titanium Veins in Sholazar Basin, Borean Tundra, Icecrown, Dragonblight, Crystalsong Forest, Wintergrasp, The Storm Peaks 85 Titansteel Bar Titanium Veins 10 Frozen Orb Rare drop in dungeons and raids

Leveling Blacksmithing

Classic era

1-30 craft Rough Sharpening Stone

30-65 craft Rough Grinding Stone

Learn the next level of Blacksmithing

65-90 craft Coarse Grinding Stone

90-100 craft Runed Copper Belt

100-105 craft Silver Rod

105-110 craft Runed Copper Belt

110-125 craft Rough Bronze Leggings

Learn the next level of Blacksmithing

125-150 craft Heavy Grinding Stone

150-155 craft Golden Rod

155-165 craft Green Iron Leggings

165-190 craft Green Iron Bracers

190-200 craft Golden Scale Bracers

200-205 craft Truesilver Rod

205-210 craft Solid Grinding Stone

210-225 craft Heavy Mithril Gauntlet

Learn the next level of Blacksmithing

225-235 craft Steel Plate Helm

235-250 craft Mithril Coif

250-260 craft Dense Sharpening Stone

260-270 craft Thorium Belt

270-275 craft Thorium Bracers

275-290 craft Imperial Plate Bracers

290-300 craft Thorium Boots

TBC era

Learn the next level of Blacksmithing

300-305 craft Fel Weightstone

305-325 craft Fel Iron Plate Belt or Fel Iron Chain Gloves

or 325-335 craft Lesser Rune of Warding

335-340 craft Fel Iron Chain Tunic

340-350 craft Lesser Ward of Shielding

WOTLK era