WoW The War Within pre-patch 11.0 countdown: Exact start time and date

World of Warcraft’s newest expansion, The War Within, is right around the corner. Most of the new content is coming with the full launch on Aug. 26 (or Aug. 22 if you buy early access), but some features, like Warbands, are available as soon as patch 11.0 drops.

WoW patch 11.0 is nearly here, so scroll down to see our helpful countdown timers to the patch’s start time in the US and Europe.

WoW The War Within pre-patch countdown

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

According to Blizzard’s U.S .site, World of Warcraft goes down for maintenance on 7am PDT (9am CT) on July 23. The servers are scheduled to come back up at 3pm PDT (5pm CT), at which point The War Within pre-patch 11.0 will be live.

I’ve set the countdown timer below to expire at 5pm CT on July 23, but as usual, the downtime may be longer or shorter than expected.

The War Within pre-patch 11.0 US countdown

In Europe, according to Blizzard’s EU site, the WoW servers go down for maintenance at 3am CEST (2am BST) on July 24 and come back up at 11am CEST (10am BST). Like the US, keep in mind that the EU servers may encounter issues and be offline for longer than planned—but if we’re lucky, they’ll be online early.

The War Within pre-patch 11.0 EU countdown

