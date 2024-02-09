WoW SoD: How to get the Maelstrom Weapon Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Maelstrom Weapon is the strongest Shaman ability you can get in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery, and its Rune has already been found.

This ability gives you a chance to reduce the cast time of your Lightning Bolt, Chain Lightning, Lesser Healing Wave, Healing Wave, Chain Heal, or Lava Burst spells by 20 percent when you strike a target with a melee attack. It can stack up to five times, so you can instantly cast one of these abilities.

Although this Rune might seem like it’s only good for Enhancement Shamans, Restoration, Elemental, and even tank Shamans can make use of it with the right strategy. So, here’s how to get the Maelstrom Weapon Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

How to get the Maelstrom Weapon Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Maelstrom Weapon will likely be one of the most popular Shaman abilities during Season of Discovery phase two, and getting it isn’t an easy task. It involves a tough quest, and you have to defeat a level 38 elite. I recommend you tackle it once you’re level 35 or higher. The Maelstrom Weapon Rune was first discovered by players on the Shaman Classic Discord server. Here’s our step-by-step guide to get the Maelstrom Weapon Rune so you can finally snatch the top spot on the DPS charts.

Step one

Gather a group and clear the Razorfen Kraul dungeon in southern Barrens.

in southern Barrens. The final boss of the dungeon, Charlga Razorflank, drops the Tattered Note item .

. Loot that item and right-click it in your bag to start the quest.

Step two

Turn in the quest at Freewind Post. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

Head to Freewind Post in Thousand Needles (the zone south of the Barrens).

Turn in the quest at Rau Cliffrunner at coordinates 46.0, 51.6.

Accept the next quest.

Step three

Find Bath’rah the Windwatcher in Alterac Mountains. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

Head toward Alterac Valley.

Find a Shaman called Bath’rah the Windwatcher at coordinates 80.4, 66.8.

Talk to him and accept the quests Power of da Earth, Power of da Wind, and Power of da Water.

Step four

The Power of da Wind quest tasks you with getting 10 Whirling Essence for Bath’rah the Windwatcher.

Defeat Whirlwind Rippers in Desolace. They’re scattered around the zone.

Return to Bath’rah the Windwatcher.

Step five

Defeat swamp elementals. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

The Power of da Water quest tasks you with gathering 10 Rushing Essence for Bath’rah the Windwatcher.

Defeat Withervine Creeper in Dustwallow Marsh. They’re in the north part of the region.

Return to Bath’rah the Windwatcher.

Step six

Defeat rock elementals. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

The Power of da Earth quest tasks you with gathering 10 Rumbling Essence for Bath’rah the Windwatcher.

Defeat Lesser Rock Elementals just outside Kargath in Badlands.

Return to Bath’rah the Windwatcher.

Step seven

Buy Crystal Vial from any Alchemy Supplies vendor. You can get one from Christoph Jeffcoat in Tarren Mill, among many other places.

Return to Bath’rah the Windwatcher and turn in the quest.

Step eight

Return to Rau Cliffrunner at Freewind Post in Thousand Needles.

Turn in the quest and accept Calm Before the Storm.

Step nine

Talk to the female Tauren, Nyse, at coordinates 45.0, 49.2, and she will fly you to the storm.

Defeat the Ravaging Tempest elemental.

Loot Eye of the Tempest.

Step 10