WoW SoD: How to get the Heavy Crocolisk Stew recipe in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery introduced plenty of new runes and recipes to vanilla Azeroth, but kept many of the original items as well. Heavy Crocolisk Stew is a valuable cooking recipe that you might want to pick up before phase two starts.

Cooking is the easiest, yet among the most important professions for leveling. Given the relatively small health and mana pools most characters have around level 25, refilling your bars with food and drink can make your dungeon or raid excursions go much smoother.

If you are trying to find the Heavy Crocolisk Stew recipe or reagents, here’s what you need to know.

Where to get the Heavy Crocolisk Stew recipe in WoW SoD

You can find the Horde vendor in the western parts of the Marsh | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Heavy Crocolisk Stew is a recipe in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery that requires cooking level 150 and your character to be at least level 20. Despite the level and profession cap imposed by phase one, you should be able to meet both of these qualifications before picking the recipe up.

Horde players can find the recipe at the vendor Ogg’marr in Brackenwell Village in Dustwallow Marsh, use the map above for reference. The recipe is fairly cheap, as it will only set you back 20 silver. Unfortunately, this is a Horde-only recipe, but you can find similar items on Theramore Isle, also in Dustwallow Marsh.

Although Brackenwall Village and Theramore Island are protected areas, I still recommending hitting the max level, currently 25, before setting out to find this recipe. The mobs around are much higher level and you want to make sure that you have most of your classes’ escape utility incase you aggro a mob.

Heavy Crocolisk Stew Reagents in WoW SoD

Once you have acquired the recipe, you can make Heavy Crocolisk Stew by gathering Tender Crocolisk Meat and Soothing Spices. As you might guess, you can get Tender Crocolisk Meat by slaying and looting Crocolisk in the nearby marsh areas. You can also farm Stranglethorn Vale for this reagent, but this might be too high level at the moment.

You can get Soothing Spices easily from either Shadi Mistrunner in Thunder Bluff, Daniel Bartlett in the Undercity, or Shimra in Orgrimmar. No matter your pick up, this will cost you around one silver and 60 copper pieces.

Heavy Crocolisk Stew is undoubtedly one of the better meals for mid-level characters as they progress throughout Azeroth. Restoring 874 health per second, you can get your health bar back to max extremely quickly, while also earning the Well Fed buff that gives eight additional Stamina and Spirit for 15 minutes.