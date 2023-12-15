WoW SoD: Full Cooking guide for WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Cooking has always been one of the most neglected professions in World of Warcraft, second only to Fishing. Cooking seems to be just as neglected in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery, even though it’s important. I will teach you how to cook like a pro in SoD.

What can you do with Cooking in WoW Classic SoD

Obviously, you can make food by cooking. Food heals your health faster, right? But First Aid also heals you, so why bother with it?

Cooking gives you temporary but valuable buffs. If you make good food and spend a few seconds eating it in peace, you will get a well-fed buff. You will receive a temporary status buff depending on the cooking recipe level when you are well-fed.

These buffs are a huge help, especially at the current max level in SoD. Having an extra +6 Strength and +6 Spirit is almost like wearing another armor piece

How to level Cooking in WoW Classic SoD

Cooking and Fishing from 1 to 50

Fishing can be so relaxing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The easiest way to level up Cooking is with Fishing. Catch the fish and cook them, simple as that.

Does Fishing in WoW sound boring to you? Compared to the rest of the game, I suppose it is, but I always found it very relaxing. After finishing a dungeon or a raid, there are few things more satisfying than sitting and fishing for stuff you will use for the next dungeon or raid encounter. You also get time to reflect on what you’ve just been through and unwind from all the mobs you slew.

While using fish dishes for raid encounters isn’t a thing yet in SoD Phase One, Fishing can still help you tremendously. So, follow these few steps to level both cooking and fishing up to 50.

Raw Brilliant Smallfish are great for cooking beginners. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Get the Cooking Skill

Get the Fishing Skill

Buy the Recipe: Brilliant Smallfish (you can buy this recipe in almost any major city or starting zone. Usually sold by a Fishing Supplies vendor or a Trade Goods vendor).

(you can buy this recipe in almost any major city or starting zone. Usually sold by a vendor or a vendor). Find any low-level body of water

Sit down and fish until you catch 50 or more Raw Brilliant Smallfish (it shouldn’t take you more than 30 minutes)

(it shouldn’t take you more than 30 minutes) If you catch Raw Longjaw Mud Snappers, don’t throw them away because you’ll need them for the next part.

because you’ll need them for the next part. Cook them and raise your cooking to level 50

Cooking and Fishing until level 50 to 90-100

Once you have cooking and fishing at level 50 or higher, it’s time to move on to a better dish: Longjaw Mud Snappers. There’s a good chance you already caught a bunch of these while fishing for Raw Brilliant Smallfish. The recipe for cooking Mud Snappers is also sold by most Fishing Trainers. If you have the money, you may as well raise your Cooking and Fishing level cap to 150.

Go back to fishing until and catch Raw Longjaw Mud Snappers

Keep catching them and cooking them until you reach cooking level 90 or higher

Your fishing will probably be even higher

Cooking from 90 to 125

Crawlers hang on lots of beaches. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can put your fishing pole aside for now because we won’t need it anymore to raise our cooking. However, we aren’t moving away from Seafood because it’s time for Crab Cakes. We need Crawler meat. This is my least favorite part, but it’s also the fastest one, in my opinion. Darkshore and Ashenvale all have beaches that are full of crabs. Kill them until you have 35 crawler meat. So basically:

Farm crabs at either Ashenvale or Darkshore beach

Gather 35 crawler meat

Learn the Crab Cake recipe from any Cooking trainer

from any Make Crab Cakes (you also need Mild Spice)

Raise cooking to 125

From here on out, you should be able to learn any recipe you come across, and you’ll likely get ingredients naturally as you quest. Feel free to make these new dishes to improve your skills even more.

Cooking from 125 to 150

The Murlocs wish you a very warm welcome. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now it’s time for clams. More specifically, Tangy Clam Meat from Thick-shelled Clams. You can get these from mobs around water, especially Murlocs and Nagas. You can find them on the coasts of Wetlands and Hillsbrad Foothills.

Now, these are high-level zones for level 25 players, so if you are having trouble, try to group up with someone. However, what’s great about farming Thick-shelled Clams is that not only will you get Tangy Clam meat, but you can also get Fish Oil, which is highly sought after in SoD, and, if you are extremely lucky, an Iridescent Pearl, which are worth several gold pieces on the Auction House.

When you have at least 25 Tangy Clam Meat, visit a cooking trainer, learn the Goblin Deviled Clams, and you are done. So, here’s the rundown.

Farm Nagas and Murlocs in either Hillsbrad Foothills or Wetlands

Collect Tangy Clam Meat and hopefully more valuable items

Learn the Goblin Deviled Clams recipe

Make 25 Goblin Deviled Clams (you also need Mild spice, which can be bought from any cooking vendor)

Congratulations, you now have 150 Cooking

Cooking is not only useful, but it’s also pretty easy to learn. Don’t be that guy or girl who always buys food from Auction House; make it yourself. Have fun cooking in WoW.