WoW SoD: How to get Fish Oil in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery is making us hunt for items we never considered worthwhile, and one of these items is Fish Oil.

Previously, this item was only used in cooking and for a few quests, but now it’s required for specific engraving runes. I will show you where you can get your hands on this oily substance.

Why would you need Fish Oil on WoW Classic SoD?

Normally, getting fish oil wouldn’t be considered a huge problem. However, in Season of Discovery, the enemies that drop this seemingly worthless item are level 25 and above. Unfortunately, Since players can only reach level 25 during the first phase of Season of Discovery, Fish Oil is, technically, a max level drop. To think I used to throw these away back in WoW Classic…

Rune Engraving is a new system added just for Season of Discovery. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Fish Oil is used for creating engraving runes such as Divine Sacrifice for Paladins, Warbringer for Warriors, and Serendipity for Priests. Additionally, it can also be used by Shamans to activate walking on water.

How to get Fish Oil in WoW Classic SoD?

Veteran WoW players are probably thinking “Just hit the Auction house and buy Fish Oil,” and while that might be a valid way to get this ingredient quickly, the prices are currently astronomical. On the SoD Server, I’m currently playing on the Wild Growth EU server, and a single vial of Fish Oil is going for almost 30 silver.

Look at those prices for Fish Oil. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Seeing how you need at least 24 Fish Oil for some runes, you’re looking at around 7 to 8 gold at the auction house, which is quite a lot for WoW Classic, especially at such a low level.

You can also fish out the oil on certain shores but that’s also going to take a very long time.

Your best bet is to go out there and kill the mobs that drop the oil.

Where to farm Fish Oil in WoW Classic SoD?

Murloc location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Murlocs in their natural habitat. Screenshot by Dot Esports Head around here to find Murlocs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hillsbrad Foothills. More specifically, Hillsbrad Foothills’s left shore, west of Southshore. This is where a bunch of Murlocs hang out, and they often drop Fish Oil. The Eastern Shore has Naga warriors who also occasionally drop the oil, but Murlocs are your best bet.

So, if you are an Alliance player, fly (or walk) to Southshore and head west from the port. You’ll spot Murlocs immediately. Start killing them and looting the Fish Oil. Be warned, while these are Murlocs, which are often considered weaker enemies, these guys are going to be level 25 and up. I ended up dying to them quite a few times because they ganged up on me. So, don’t underestimate the Murlocs because they do hit hard. Bring a friend along if you can.

You should also be level 25, or at least 24 if you are planning to take on the Murlocs. This is also a great opportunity to get some Waylaid Supply crates from the Murloc Treasure Cheststo to boost your reputation with the Azeroth Commerce Authority or Durotar Supply and Logistics. Additionally, it’s also a great place to farm more fish oil which you can later sell on the Auction house for a nice profit.