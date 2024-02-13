WoW SoD: How to get Student Fodder in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery has added a ton of unique items and one of those is Student Fodder.

This is a soulbound item that grants you four bars of rested experience (on any level), 675 health and mana, 40 rage, and 100 energy. Since you have to get more experience with each level, it’s best when used at level 39. From what I’ve gathered, there is no level cap to using this item, and you can even save it for phase three or four. It’s a nifty item for leveling, and here’s how to get Student Fodder in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

How to get Student Fodder in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

You can get Student Fodder by starting and completing the Cozy Sleeping Bag questline in Season of Discovery. Bear in mind this questline is limited to Season of Discovery, and it’s not available in Classic.

In total, you get eight Student Fodder from the questline. You can use them at your own pace. They are soulbound items, and that means you can’t sell or buy them on auction house. You also need to know this is a consumable and once you use it, it disappears from your bags.

Can you get more Student Fodder in WoW Classic Season of Discovery?

The Cozy Sleeping Bag questline isn't repeatable. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unfortunately, completing the Cozy Sleeping Bag questline is the only way of getting Student Fodder in Season of Discovery. You can only complete this questline once per character, and there are no repeatable quests for Student Fodder.

I won’t be using Student Fodder while leveling in phase two because they will become invaluable when you have to level from 50 to 60. Leveling through these levels is a long and hard grind, and you want to use up every experience bonus you can get. So far, there are no level limits to Student Fodder.