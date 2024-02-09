WoW SoD: How to get Cozy Sleeping Bag in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Cozy Sleeping Bag is a unique item in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery that gives you a stacking experience bonus.

Added in Season of Discovery phase two, Cozy Sleeping Bag grants you bonus experience after you take a short nap. The nap takes a minute, and you can stack the bonus up to three times. The item has a long cooldown—two hours and 40 minutes. Here’s how to get Cozy Sleeping Bag in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

Cozy Sleeping Bag in WoW Classic Season of Discovery, explained

Cozy Sleeping Bag is special item that grants you one percent increased experience gains for two hours and you can stack it up to three times. You can get three percent increased experience gains in total. It takes one minute to get one stack, and three minutes to get three stacks. Other party members can sleep in your bag even if they didn’t do the quest chain. There are no charges, and you can repeatedly use the bag without it disappearing from your bags.

How to get Cozy Sleeping Bag in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

The steps for getting Cozy Sleeping Bag for Horde and Alliance are similar except for the first part. While Horde starts in the Barrens, Alliance starts in Westfall. But you still have to travel around the world as both factions to get Cozy Sleeping Bag. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to get Cozy Sleeping Bag.

Step one

Location of the charred corpse in the Barrens. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic Charred corpse in the Barrens. Screenshot by Dot Esports Charred corpse location in Westfall. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic Charred corpse in Westfall. Screenshot by Dot Esports

(Horde): Head to the Barrens and you will find a charred corpse beneath the tower in the southern part of the region. The coordinates are 46, 73. Interact with the corpse and you get “… and that note you found” quest.

(Alliance): Move to Westfall and at the Alexston Farmstead, you will find a different charred body. This is northwest of Deadmines and the coordinates are 37, 50.

Step two

(Horde): Get to Westfall and find the Alliance’s charred body from step one.

(Alliance): Reach the Barrens and interact with the body from step one.

Turn in the quest and get the Stepping Stones quest.

Step three

Location of the camp in Stonetalon Mountains. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

Important note: This and all following steps are the same for Horde and Alliance.

Head to Stonetalon Mountains, outside Sunrock Retreat, and find the path to the mountains at coordinates 51, 51.

Follow the path until you reach a camp at coordinates 40, 52.

Find the box with a big red cross next to the tent and interact with Pocket Litter on the box.

Accept the quest Scramble.

Step four

Mound of Dirt in Stonetalon Mountains. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Turn your character north (use minimap for this) and follow the path.

Interact with a Mound of Dirt in the hills at coordinates 39.62, 49.86.

Step five

Location of the next step in Loch Modan. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

Travel to Loch Modan and reach Stonewrought Dam at the north of the zone.

Move across the dam until you reach coordinates 49, 12 and then jump off to a balcony on the north side.

Interact with the eagle statue.

Step six

The final step is in Hillsbrad Foothills. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic