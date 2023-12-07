WoW SoD: How to get Mantle of the Second War in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Obtaining endgame gear is one of the most crucial elements of any World of Warcraft expansion. WoW Classic Season of Discovery’s is no different, and in its first phase, you’d better think about picking up the Mantle of the Second War if you’re part of the Alliance.

The Mantle of the Second War is extremely powerful on its own due to its unique ability. Once equipped, it increases the damage done by Holy spells and effects by up to 11, becoming a must-have for certain classes. It also grants you a lot of armor and a bit of stamina, so it’s an all-around great gear shoulder piece.

Obtaining the Mantle of the Second War isn’t easy, though. Like most of the strongest endgame items of phase one in the WoW Classic Season of Discovery, Alliance players will have to sacrifice some time and effort in order to be able to create it. Here’s everything you need to know about getting the Mantle of the Second War in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

How to collect Mantle of the Second War in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Alliance players need to devote themselves to one simple yet time-consuming task to obtain a pattern for the Mantle of the Second War. That is, as you might have expected, gaining reputation with Azeroth Commerce Authority.

You’ll need to visit Stormwind to collect the item. Screenshot via Blizzard Entertainment

An Honored reputation is required to be able to buy the pattern for the Mantle of the Second War in WoW Classic Season of Discovery, and there are a few ways to farm your reputation.

Where to buy the pattern for Mantle of the Second War in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

When you finish farming reputation for the Azeroth Commerce Authority, travel to Stormwind City’s Trade District. Once you’re there, find Elaine Compton, an NPC who’s a vendor of items related to the Azeroth Commerce Authority. Her coordinates are 54.6, 61.2.

Elaine has the pattern, if you have the coin and reputation. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Elaine will sell the pattern for Mantle of the Second War, which requires Blacksmithing level of 150 to learn. Once you do, you can create the gear piece. But, make sure you bring some extra gold, since the pattern itself costs seven gold and 50 silver.