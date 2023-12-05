WoW SoD: How to fix bugged quests in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery has finally launched on live servers for players to re-experience vanilla Azeroth in an entirely new way. Unfortunately, frustrating bugs of different kinds emerged only moments after launch.

As thousands of players have flooded Blizzard’s servers to test out Season of Discovery, players began running into tons of different bugs across World of Warcraft. Every bug is different and some may require specific fixes on either your or Blizzard’s event, though there are several tactics you can employ that can surmount most annoying technical issues.

If you are trying to overcome frustrating bugs in World of Warcraft Season of Discovery, here are our tips.

How to fix bugged quests in WoW SoD

Don’t let bugged quest stop your quests in Durotar, Elwynn Forests, or anywhere else! | Screenshot by Dot Esports

The easiest way to attempt to fix bugged quests in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery is to restart your UI. You can do this one of two methods to do this. First, you can reload the traditional way by logging out of the game and logging back in. You can save some time and achieve the same effect simply by typing /reload to restart your UI without exiting the game.

If your progress towards a quest is not tracking or if you find yourself unable to turn in an otherwise completed quest, you can also try to fix the issue by abandoning and restarting the specific quest. I do not recommend this as your first course of action, though, since you will lose progress towards the quest if you have already made an effort.

Why do quests get bugged in WoW SoD?

The majority of quests in World of Warcraft Season of Discovery are bugged due to the sheer amount of players currently trying to access Season of Discovery. Whenever the new servers launched Nov. 6, servers were immediately flooded with players ready to jump back into vanilla Azeroth.

The stress this puts on the Season of Discovery servers can result in technical issues with the player UI. Likely as the season progresses and the player count evens out to a more manageable load, we can expect to see less bugged quests.