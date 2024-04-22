WoW players want the game’s most ‘tedious’ professions to be account-wide in The War Within

Grinding professions in World of Warcraft can be exceptionally boring, especially if you’ve invested time into a profession on a prior character. Perhaps the biggest offenders of the “boring profession” conundrum are secondary professions like Fishing, Cooking, and Archaeology, which aren’t account-wide and have to be re-leveled on each alt.

In a thread posted to the WoW subreddit earlier today, though, players hypothesized that these professions could be streamlined to become account-wide via the new Warband system coming with the launch of the game’s next expansion, The War Within. Warbands will make things like reputations, transmog items, and bank slots account-wide, and players want some of the game’s professions to meet that criteria as well.

The difference between a secondary and primary profession is simple. Your character can only have two primary professions, but secondary professions are uncapped. With that in mind, the skills you gain regarding these broader professions on one character could move over to other characters on your account, too.

A very possible solution that another player recommended, and that we really enjoyed, was the idea for your highest-skilled character to “teach” the other characters in your warband. “It’d also be kinda adorable to think about your warband members teaching the other ones how to cook, fish and all the archeology stuff when we aren’t there,” a user on Reddit said.

Warbands will streamline many elements of WoW’s gameplay. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Secondary professions are nowhere near as complex as mainline professions in WoW. Notably, secondary professions did not get the benefit of profession knowledge, the new talent-like system introduced in Dragonflight that unlocks more attributes and passive abilities while using your professions. While gathering and crafting professions were expanded upon heavily in the newest expansion, secondary professions weren’t given the same love (although they were still given updates).

Since these professions are not as complex and demanding as the main professions in the game, making them account-wide in The War Within would be a simple quality-of-life change that streamlines the tediosity of them.

One player in the comments went as far as saying that all gathering professions (Herbalism, Mining, etc.) should be secondary professions. “Why do I need a dedicated farmer?” they asked.

Fishing is one of the secondary professions that could use a slight update. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Many WoW players in the thread agreed that secondary professions were some of the most unexciting professions to level, and making them account-wide via the new Warband system would take much of the boringness out of leveling them whenever you bring an alt through the leveling experience. Knowing in the back of your head that you’ll have to level up your fishing, cooking, and archaeology skills on a new character (if you want to maximize that character’s potential) can take some of the excitement out of leveling. But if you had the levels predisposed thanks to your warband, it would make professions far easier to navigate.

