WoW players are begging Blizzard to bring back one old but incredible Legion feature

Over the years, Blizzard has introduced and eventually removed a number of unique features in World of Warcraft, but players never got over this Legion hallmark and are asking for it to return—for the thousandth time.

On Oct. 17, WoW player Adept_Blackhand asked Blizzard to bring back Legion class halls, a unique headquarters for each class packed with lore and fantasy elements that made the world feel alive.

“It was such a good foundation for different types of content like artifacts, class quests, companions, there are so many things they could improve and add more, like adding some vendors or even an auction house, maybe have some affection system with your companions, but then they removed it in BfA and kinda brought back in Shadowlands with covenants and it had too many problems to properly enjoy it,” they said on Reddit.

Related WoW players agree on the most annoying aspects of Dragonflight

If you missed out on playing Legion, let me quickly break down how class halls worked. First, you had an incredible introduction quest that showed you how to reach your class hall. You also had class quests, companions, and other nifty features you could unlock as you spent more and more time there. The catch was that this was a place for leisure for your class only, and if you, for example, were a Mage, no Rogue or Hunter could enter your hall.

The Mage class hall was beautiful. Image via Wowhead

For years, players have been mourning the class halls and begging Blizzard to give it a new lease on life, just like with Mage Tower. But it doesn’t seem like the devs are keen on the idea, at least for now. The upcoming expansion could be a great opportunity to bring back fan-favorite features.

About the author