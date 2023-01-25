What is Mage Tower in World of Warcraft?

As an 18-year-old MMORPG, World of Warcraft can get stale as you repeatedly run the same dungeons, clear the same raids, and farm the same world quests. To make the end-game content seem less like a hamster wheel and make the overall experience far more enjoyable and interactive, Blizzard Entertainment has been introducing additional features like Garrisons, Torghast, and mission tables as a part of its regular practice. Despite the indisputable time and effort the devs put into these features, not all of them make up for an unforgettable memory as the Timeless Isle does.

The most recent feature which is, to this day, held high in the WoW community is the Mage Tower. As a perfectly-balanced combination of a real challenge for your specialization, enticing you to use the spells that have been collecting dust in your Spellbook, and a full-blown class fantasy experience, Mage Tower has it all.

Since the release of Patch 10.0.5, Mage Tower is no longer under construction and you can once again make your attempt at getting the best Mage Tower rewards there are, such as rare appearances and mounts. Before you arm yourself to teeth with old trinkets and make your way to Mage Tower, learn more about the Mage Tower—what it is, its history, and how can you access it.

What is the Mage Tower in WoW?

Coming from the Legion era when we repelled Sargeras’ forces and saved the universe from an almost definitive demise, Mage Tower is a solo instance with a raid-like feel that has seven unique encounters designed to push you and your class and spec knowledge to limits. Originally, Mage Tower rewards were centered around what was then the main source of power—Artifact Weapons. After you completed a Mage Tower challenge, you’d get a blazing Artifact Appearance.

In Shadowlands, players could earn armor set appearances, Guardian Druid Fel Wearbear Form, achievements, and Soaring Spelltome mount. Staring Patch 10.0.5, players can once again enter the Mage Tower proving grounds, put their mechanics to a test, and start earning these rewards.