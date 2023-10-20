WoW players already know what vintage content they want back next

Blizzard has been bringing back time-lost content for a couple of patches now. So far, World of Warcraft Dragonflight players have seen the return of old Naxxramas tier sets, Zul’Gurub collectibles, and the old Scarlet Monastery, and now they know what they want next.

After seeing the amazing job the devs did with bringing back the Scarlet Monastery to Dragonflight, players are asking Blizzard to design Classic Timewalking. Essentially, this would work just like any other Timewalking event, but it would bring back lost Classic dungeons and raids like the original Naxxramas or Upper Blackrock Spire for players to revisit.

“I would love to see a Torghast-style Caverns of Time dungeon for new leveling players and max level challenge rewards. It would run players through a quest line and various levels which highlight key events in WoW history and basically catches them up through the important events of all the expansions,” one player suggested on Reddit.

What makes this idea so cool is that Torghast, a randomly generated dungeon instance from Shadowlands, could really add flavor to this feature. Not only would this mean players would never get the same experience twice, but this would make WoW more approachable to newer players.

Players would also settle for Chromie Time Classic, just to get one more chance to see the old world of Azeroth but through the modern lens.

Essentially, only the original Classic content was cut from the game with Cataclysm events and ever since this expansion, players have been hoping it will return, in one form or another.

Dragonflight is definitely overdue for a leveling update because, let’s be honest, it’s tedious and everyone just wants to reach the max level as soon as possible.

