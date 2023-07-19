Chromie Time in WoW Dragonflight, explained: Best expansions, leveling speed, and more

Chromie Time is the easiest way to level a character in World of Warcraft. Whether you’re a new player or an experienced veteran looking to go back in time and level an alt through another expansion’s content, Chromie Time is the easiest way to do it.

The system allows Chromie to turn back time for you, letting you travel back into any of WoW’s nine expansions and level through the content found there. Once you’re eligible to start content from the current expansion, Dragonflight, Chromie will appear on your screen and transport you back to the present day.

Chromie Time, and the new leveling experience as a whole, is significantly faster than previous iterations of the leveling experience. While it used to take upwards of a week of in-game time to hit max level in WoW, players can now expect to reach level 50 in around 12 to 24 hours, depending on the expansion and pace. If you’re a serious power-leveler, you can completely maximize your experience gains by using external buffs and potions to get from level one to Dragonflight content in three to four hours.

All Chromie Time leveling options sorted by speed

Chromie Time Approximate leveling speed Warlords of Draenor 12 hours Mists of Pandaria 14 hours The Burning Crusade 16 hours Wrath of the Lich King 16 hours Cataclysm 20 hours Battle for Azeroth 20 hours Legion 24 hours Shadowlands 24 hours

Warlords of Draenor is usually viewed by most players as the expansion that yields the most experience at the fastest rate. There’s no shortage of quests, bonus objectives, and fresh instances during the WoD campaign, and you can easily get a character caught up to current content in a weekend. Mists of Pandaria and The Burning Crusade are also relatively fast experiences thanks to their storylines that feature relatively simple quests and plenty of dungeons.

Conversely, Legion and Shadowlands are relatively longer to level through as their introductory quests don’t yield too much XP for the time that you have to invest. Additionally, those expansions’ quests are a lot less straightforward with their objectives—mostly due to their newness—so you’re better off going somewhere else and tackling an easier, less convoluted leveling experience.

