WoW players agree on the 4 most boring specs in Dragonflight

World of Warcraft Dragonflight has 39 specs in total. Not all of them are as exciting as Fire Mage and Outlaw Rogue, but players agree these four specs are the most boring to play.

According to fans from an Oct. 30 Reddit post, Guardian Druid, Balance Druid, Beast Mastery Hunter, and Frost Death Knights are conclusively the least fun specs to play in the game.

The biggest reasons why players deemed these specs as boring is the number of buttons they get to press in single-target, AoE, and cleave scenarios. All of the specs have only a couple of cooldowns they press on a regular basis, and even fewer three-minute cooldowns that either increase your damage, or healing and tankiness.

While Beast Mastery Hunters’ rotation revolves around Kill Command, Frenzy, Barbed Shot, and Beast Cleave, Balance Druids feel underwhelming because of the Eclipse ability that encourages spamming the same spells to empower either Wrath or Starfire.

Beast Mastery Hunters only have a couple of buttons to press. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Guardian Druids and Frost Death Knights are no different and they too boil down to couple-button rotations that don’t have that “oomph” effect, when you feel the power of your character and the damage you deal.

It’s important to note that even though these specs might seem boring to some, they are actually quite noob-friendly and picking them up shouldn’t be demanding to new players. Besides that, these four specs have their advantages, including more freedom to focus on encounter mechanics.

Personally, I favor the specs that are in between easy and demanding because they still give me a challenge and I don’t have to stare at my spell and cast bars continuously. I still want to see the game and what’s happening on my screen.

