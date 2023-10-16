WoW player does the impossible and gathers every collectible

When World of Warcraft players aren’t chasing down seasonal achievements and trying to defeat Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible bosses on Mythic difficulty, they are on the hunt for the next rare mount or transmog. One WoW player made it his mission to collect each and every collectible there is in the game, and they succeeded.

On Oct. 15, WoW player Icebane08 reported they have collected 861 mounts, 1684 pets, 876 toys, and have reached Exalted reputation with 128 factions, making history as one of the few players who have obtained all collectibles there are in the game.

“Except for the current season glad mount and solo shuffle banner, there are no in game items available for me to collect. I am missing 5 TCG (Trading Card Game) mounts, but since those are being regularly given away through promotions I am no longer spending gold on them,” Icebane clarified.

If you don’t understand why is this such a big deal, you have to understand this player has spent years and years playing WoW to get this incredible achievement, especially because there are a ton of mounts and other collectibles available for a limited time only and you can’t obtain them afterward.

This player, unfortunately, is missing some mounts that are currently unavailable, 60 uncollected and unobtainable mounts to be perfectly exact and most of these mounts are Gladiator mounts. These mounts are really hard to come by, especially because they are only awarded to the top Arena players every season.

Icebane started playing during The Burning Crusade and currently has 640 days played on their main, Warlock, and is currently looking forward to Dragonflight Patch 10.2 to collect the goodies they are missing. Luckily for them, Patch 10.2 is packed with different collectibles.

