WoW player creates the perfect patch roadmap for Classic+—Blizzard should take note

World of Warcraft Classic Hardcore has taken off like a rocket after its release on Aug. 24, with so many players seeing if they stand a chance. While many are wondering what will be next for WoW Classic, one player put together a roadmap for Classic+, and I really hope Blizzard will steal at least some of their ideas.

The content roadmap for Classic+, shared on Reddit on Sept. 24, includes nine separate patches, each introducing new dungeon, raid, world bosses, features, and gameplay changes.

For all of you unfamiliar with the term, Classic+ is a fan-made game mode that would only expand the original Azeroth, while still keeping the core gameplay and spirit of the game intact.

According to this player’s roadmap, Classic+ would have the following patches:

Scarlet Revenge (the Scarlet Crusade)

Turbulent Dreams (Hyal)

The Battle for Tol’Barad (Tol’Barad)

Rise of the Amani (Amani Trolls)

Secrets of the Time (battle between the Infinite and Bronze Dragonflight in Caverns of Time)

Sandstorm (Tol’vir)

Relics of The Guardian (Karazhan)

Hour of Twilight (Twilight Highlands)

Beyond the Dark Portal (the final patch that introduces the Dark Portal and Outland)

Each patch expands on the already-existing lore and fantasy, reusing elements from expansions like The Burning Crusade and Cataclysm and turning them into a Classic experience. For example, this player would introduce Death Knights as a playable class, but their gameplay would be changed to fit Classic and the sentiment would be for them to become an unholy version of Paladins.

Besides all that, these patches would come with a number of quality-of-life features like Dwarves finally learning the ways of elements and adopting Shamanism, Arenas being enabled, but only as solo queue, war efforts campaigns, and special Warlock rituals to open the Dark Portal.

Overall, this patch roadmap is perfect, and it expands the original game in a way that is healthy for the game, while not harming the core RPG philosophy design behind WoW Classic. Hopefully, Blizzard won’t let this precious post go to waste and will take this as inspiration.

