WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.2: Amirdrassil: The Dream’s Hope raid release date, bosses, and more

World of Warcraft’s upcoming raid, Amirdrassil: The Dream’s Hope, begins PTR testing soon with players getting a chance to try out the first couple of bosses on Heroic difficulty, but it will be a while before players get a chance to earn loot from them on live servers.

While the raid isn’t out yet, information on the PTR can help us learn more about what to expect in the coming weeks and months. Additionally, Blizzard’s posts to their official forums give us an idea of exactly what the plan is for testing these bosses ahead of their official release later this fall.

When does the WoW Dragonflight raid Amirdrassil: The Dream’s Hope release?

Blizzard has not yet officially announced when the Amirdrassil: The Dream’s Hope will open on live servers. However, a recent announcement regarding PTR testing can give us a general idea of how long we will have to wait.

Blizzard released a raid testing schedule for Admirdrassil: The Dream’s Hope on Monday. The schedule shows that testing will begin tomorrow on Thursday, Sept. 14, and it will run until Friday, Oct. 13. This makes it clear that we won’t see the new raid on live servers until late October or early November at the earliest.

All Amirdrassil: The Dream’s Hope raid bosses

With the release of the Patch 10.2 PTR, players have some idea of what the bosses in Amirdrassil will be. Additionally, Blizzard’s recently released raid testing schedule confirmed the names of all nine bosses in the raid. Below is a list of all of the raid’s bosses.

Gnarlroot

Igira the Cruel

Council of Dreams

Smolderon

Larodar, Keeper of the Flame

Volcoross

Nymue, Weaver of the Cycle

Tindral Sageswift, Seer of the Flame

Fyrakk the Blazing

Amirdrassil: The Dream’s Hope raid testing schedule

Below is a list of dates with corresponding bosses, times, and difficulty settings that will be tested for Amirdrassil: The Dream’s Hope between tomorrow, Sept. 14 and Oct. 13. All times listed are U.S. Central time (CT).

Sept. 14 Heroic Gnarlroot (3pm) Heroic Igira the Cruel (4pm)

Sept. 15 Heroic Council of Dreams (3pm) Heroic Smolderon (4pm)

Sept. 21 Heroic Larodar, Keeper of the Flame (3pm) Heroic Volcoross (4pm)

Sept. 22 Heroic Nymue, Weaver of the Cycle (3pm) Heroic Tindral Saveswift, Seer of the Flame (4pm) Testing for all of the first eight bosses begins on Normal (5pm)

Sept. 25 Normal raid testing ends (11am)

Sept. 28 Mythic Gnarlroot (3pm) Mythic Igira the Cruel (4pm)

Sept. 29 Mythic Council of Dreams (3pm) Mythic Smolderon (4pm) Raid Finder Wing 1 begins (5pm)

Oct. 2 Raid Finder Wing 1 ends (11am)

Oct. 5 Mythic Larodar, Keeper of the Flame (3pm) Mythic Volcoross (4pm)

Oct. 6 Mythic Nymue, Weaver of the Cycle (3pm) Tindral Sageswift, Seer of the Flame (4pm) Raid Finder Wing 2 begins (5pm)

Oct. 9 Raid Finder Wing 2 ends (11am)

Oct. 13 Raid Finder Wing 3 begins (5pm)

Oct. 16 Raid Finder Wing 3 ends (11am)



