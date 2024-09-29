WoW Arena World Championship – AWC schedule, scores, and standings

Out of all the competitive events in the World of Warcraft calendar, the Arena World Championship is one of the most popular by a mile. Showcasing the best of the best in the PvP scene, this event features some of the most beloved, top-level players in the community.

Here’s the complete WoW AWC schedule, along with the current Cup One standings and links to the best places to watch the event live. We’ll update this as the event progresses, so make sure to check back for regular updates on the top PvP performances in World of Warcraft.

WoW Arena World Championship schedule

It’s set to be an electric event. Image via Blizzard

The World of Warcraft Arena World Championship consists of four individual cups and a gauntlet, taking place across September and October before wrapping up with the Grand Finals in the middle of November. The dates for the upcoming events are as follows:

AWC Cup One. Sept. 27-29.

Sept. 27-29. AWC Cup Two. Oct. 4-6.

Oct. 4-6. AWC Cup Three. Oct. 11-13.

Oct. 11-13. AWC Cup Four. Oct. 18-20.

Oct. 18-20. AWC Gauntlet. Nov. 15.

Nov. 15. AWC Grand Finals. Nov. 16-17.

Each broadcast starts at the same time—10 am PDT/5 pm GMT/7 pm CEST—and follows a standard best-of-five tournament format right up until the $400k-prize Grand Final, which features seven rounds of combat instead.

The top three teams will automatically progress to the Arena World Championship Grand Finals on Nov. 16, while the bottom five teams will need to run the AWC Gauntlet on Nov. 15.

The team which manages to survive the Gauntlet will advance to the Grand Final and compete against the other three teams who already made it from their Cup performances.

The casters for the first season of the Arena World Championship include Eiya, Dmachine, Lythi, Supatease, Venruki, and Ziqo. There’s also a special guest announcement that’s set to take place before the AWC Grand Finals kicks off, so make sure to keep an eye on the official World of Warcraft social media pages if you’re keen to find out who this is.

Current WoW AWC results and standings – Cup One

At the time of writing, Cup One of the 2024 AWC is still ongoing. Championship Sunday, featuring the best-performing teams from Friday and Saturday, will kick off shortly.

This event features both EU and NA teams, with the regions getting their own days to compete against one another before the Championship Sunday event.

Friday 27 featured the best EU teams in the Arena World Championship going head to head, with a resounding performance from some fan favorites. The teams heading into Championship Sunday are:

Echo , who went 3-0 against Bleached Bones in the quarterfinal

, who went 3-0 against Bleached Bones in the quarterfinal Streamerzone.gg , who went 3-0 against Drive Overload in the quarterfinal

, who went 3-0 against Drive Overload in the quarterfinal Bleached Bones , who went 3-0 against Ski Instructors in the elimination bracket of the quarterfinal

, who went 3-0 against Ski Instructors in the elimination bracket of the quarterfinal Drive Overload, who went 3-2 against Ultima in the elimination bracket of the quarterfinal

Sunday 28 showcased the NA teams with some surprising results and equally incredible performances. The teams that fans can expect to see in Championship Sunday from this stream are:

Power Toads , who went 3-1 against Liquid in the quarterfinal

, who went 3-1 against Liquid in the quarterfinal Welcome to the Jung , who went 3-0 against The Fellowship in the quarterfinal

, who went 3-0 against The Fellowship in the quarterfinal F Tier , who went 3-0 against The Move in the elimination bracket of the quarterfinal

, who went 3-0 against The Move in the elimination bracket of the quarterfinal The Fellowship, who went 3-2 against Liquid in the elimination bracket of the quarterfinal

This year’s Arena World Championship has already featured a variety of intriguing team compositions and builds, so Championship Sunday is gearing up to be a blast.

Events like the Arena World Championship are a great way to see how popular classes stack up against each other and which team comps are set to disrupt the meta going forward into the first season of The War Within.

We’ll update this hub with results for AWC Cup One as soon as they become available.

Where to watch WoW AWC live

There are two key places you can head to watch the Arena World Championship for free over the next few months. You can catch the events live on the official Warcraft Twitch channel or on the World of Warcraft YouTube channel instead.

Additionally, some World of Warcraft content creators will be co-streaming the event. Make sure to check out your favorites across both platforms to see if any of your usual streamers are part of the AWC this year.

