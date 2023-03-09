WoW devs explain why they’re testing even older dungeons for future Mythic+ rotations

Nobody woke up on March 8 thinking Blizzard Entertainment would announce Patch 10.1, Embers of Neltharion. But, here we are swimming in news and interviews, trying to catch up with everything coming in the next patch. One of the biggest takeaways is that the Vortex Pinnacle will be featured in the season two Mythic+ dungeon pool and World of Warcraft devs admitted this is an experiment.

In an interview with WoW content creator and streamer Dratnos, WoW associate game director Morgan Day and narrative director Steve Danuser revealed that the Vortex Pinnacle joining the Mythic+ dungeon pool in season two is Blizzard “testing the waters to see how far they can go and how much work does it take to bring a Cataclysm dungeon up to today’s fidelity and gameplay expectations.”

Ahead of the release of Dragonflight, WoW director Ion Hazzikostas stressed that Mythic+ dungeons won’t feature dungeons older than Mists of Pandaria.

“It’s possible but unlikely without major changes. When we get to dungeons from that era we are more likely to do what we’ve done to some dungeons like Uldaman in Dragonflight where it’s a full re-imagining,” the game director explained.

Yet, here we are, on the verge of witnessing one of the fan-favorite Cataclysm dungeons making it to Mythic+ dungeon. So, if this experiment goes as planned and we don’t have yet another Shadowmoon Burial Grounds-like outlier in terms of difficulty, we might see Pit of Saron from Wrath of the Lich King or The Botanica make it to the rotation with the next major update.