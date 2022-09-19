World of Warcraft TBC Classic dungeon guide

The Burning Crusade is the first yet unforgettable World of Warcraft expansion that welcomed back iconic Warcraft names like Illidan Stormrage, Lady Vashj, Prince Kael’thas, and Kil’jaeden in flesh and blood. On top of this, TBC brought to life the story of the Dark Portal, the infamous Burning Crusade, and the extraordinary eredar race, Draenei.

As we dive head first into Outland to uncover the secrets of the nebulous lands of Hellfire Peninsula and Shadowmoon Valley, we oftentimes wander into the gloomy and stifling dungeons of TBC to speed up the leveling process and earn the necessary reputation. Although dungeon runs are typically optional, in TBC, they are heavily tied to reputation grind, and therefore unlocking further instances.

Related: World of Warcraft Classic dungeon guide

Since TBC introduced numerous fresh dungeons giving depth to the already well-developed lore, heroic mode, and reputations tied to the heroic mode, navigating all that information can be rather difficult and confusing. To reduce the confusion to the minimum, we’ve created a comprehensive TBC Classic dungeon guide that tackles the minimum and optimal level requirements, quests, location and dungeon entrance, regular and rare bosses, and available loot table.

World of Warcraft The Burning Crusade dungeon guide

Hellfire Ramparts

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Minimal level: 55

Optimal level: 60 to 62

Mandatory quests to open the dungeon: Weaken the Ramparts and Dark Tidings

Heroic only quests: Wanted: Nazan’s Riding Crop (daily quest)

Location: Hellfire Peninsula

Entrance: Hellfire Citadel

Bosses: Watchkeeper Gargolmar, Omor the Unscarred, and Vazruden and Nazan

Loot table: Normal- Lifegiver Britches, Shifting Sash of Midnight, Bloodstained Ravager Gauntlets, Ironsole Clompers, Crystalfire Staff, and Hellreaver

Heroic- Tree-Mender’s Belt, Wild Stalker Boots, Lion’s Heart Girdle

The Blood Furnace

Minimal level: 55

Optimal level: 61 to 63

Mandatory quests to open the dungeon: Weaken the Ramparts and Dark Tidings

Quests: Heart of Rage and The Blood is Life

Location: Hellfire Peninsula

Entrance: Hellfire Citadel

Bosses: The Maker, Broggok, and Keli’dan the Breaker

Loot table: Normal- Mindfire Waistband, Vest of Vengeance, Girdle of the Gale Storm, Ironblade Gauntlets, Auslese’s Light Channeler, and Warsong Howling Axe

Mindfire Waistband, Vest of Vengeance, Girdle of the Gale Storm, Ironblade Gauntlets, Auslese’s Light Channeler, and Warsong Howling Axe Heroic- Icon of Unyielding Courage, Embroidered Spellpyre Boots, and Talisman of the Breaker

The Shattered Halls

Minimal level: 55

Optimal level: 69 to 70

Quests: Turning the Tide/The Will of the Warchief, and Pride of the Fel Horde

Quest chains: Tear of the Earthmother

Location: Hellfire Peninsula

Entrance: Hellfire Citadel

Bosses: Grand Warlock Nethekurse, Blood Guard Porung (Heroic only), Warbringer O’mrogg, and Warchief Kargath Bladefist

Loot table: Normal- Mindfire Waistband, Vest of Vengeance, Girdle of the Gale Storm, Ironblade Gauntlets, Auslese’s Light Channeler, and Warsong Howling Axe

Mindfire Waistband, Vest of Vengeance, Girdle of the Gale Storm, Ironblade Gauntlets, Auslese’s Light Channeler, and Warsong Howling Axe Heroic- Icon of Unyielding Courage, Embroidered Spellpyre Boots, and Talisman of the Breaker

The Slave Pens

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Minimal level: 55

Optimal level: 62 to 64

Quests: Lost in Action

Location: Zangarmarsh

Entrance: Coilfang Reservoir

Bosses: Mennu the Betrayer, Rokmar the Crackler, and Quagmirran

Loot table: Normal- Princely Reign Leggings, Deft Handguards, Vest of Living Lightning, Unscarred Breastplate, Coilfang Hammer of Renewal, and Coilfang Needler

Princely Reign Leggings, Deft Handguards, Vest of Living Lightning, Unscarred Breastplate, Coilfang Hammer of Renewal, and Coilfang Needler Heroic- Quagmirran’s Eye, Traitor’s Noose, and Midnight Legguards

The Underbog

Minimal level: 55

Optimal level: 63 to 65

Quests: Lost in Action, Bring Me A Shrubbery!, Oh, It’s On!, and Stalk the Stalker

Location: Zangarmarsh

Entrance: Coilfang Reservoir

Bosses: Hungarfen, Ghaz’an, Swamplord Musel’ek, The Black Stalker

Loot table: Normal- Manaspark Gloves, Starlight Gauntlets, Shamblehide Chestguard, Greaves of the Iron Guardian, Zangartooth Shortblade, and Hatebringer

Manaspark Gloves, Starlight Gauntlets, Shamblehide Chestguard, Greaves of the Iron Guardian, Zangartooth Shortblade, and Hatebringer Heroic- Argussian Compass, Stormshield of Renewal, and The Black Stalk

The Steamvault

Minimal level: 55

Optimal level: 68 to 70

Quests: Orders from Lady Vashj and The Warlord’s Hideout

Chain quests: The Second and Third Fragments and Underworld Loam

Heroic only quests: Trial of the Naaru: Strength

Location: Zangarmarsh

Entrance: Coilfang Reservoir

Bosses: Hydromancer Thespia, Mekgineer Steamrigger, and Warlord Kalithresh

Loot table: Normal- Sash of Serpentra, Moonglade Shoulders, Beast Lord Leggings, Gauntlets of the Bold, and Serpentcrest Life-Staff

Heroic- Pontifex Kilt, Amber Bands of the Aggressor, and Wrathtide Longbow

Mana-Tombs

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Minimal level: 55

Optimal level: 64 to 66

Quests: Safety Is Job One, Someone Else’s Hard Work Pays Off, and Undercutting the Competition

Location: Terokkar Forest

Entrance: Auchindoun

Bosses: Pandemonius, Tavarok, Nexus-Prince Shaffar, and Yor (Heroic only)

Loot table: Normal- Ethereal Boots of the Skystrider, Nethershade Boots, Mask of the Howling Storm, Faith Bearer’s Gauntlets, Staff of Polarities, and Shield of the Void

Heroic- Ring of Conflict Survival, Band of the Crystalline Void, and Yor’s Revenge

Auchenai Crypts

Minimal level: 55

Optimal level: 65 to 67

Quests: Everything Will Be Alright, and Auchindoun… (Horde only)

Location: Terokkar Forest

Entrance: Auchindoun

Bosses: Shirrak the Dead Watcher and Exarch Maladaar

Loot table: Normal- Slippers of Serenity, Raven-Heart Headdress, Mok’Nathal Beast-Mask, Hope Bearer Helm, Shaarde the Lesser, and Ironstaff of Regeneration

Slippers of Serenity, Raven-Heart Headdress, Mok’Nathal Beast-Mask, Hope Bearer Helm, Shaarde the Lesser, and Ironstaff of Regeneration Heroic- Fanblade Pauldrons, Light-Touched Stole of Altruism, and Draenic Wildstaff

Sethekk Halls

Minimal level: 55

Optimal level: 67-69

Quests: Brother Against Brother and Terokk’s Legacy

Location: Terokkar Forest

Entrance: Auchindoun

Bosses: Darkweaver Syth, Anzu (Heroic only), and Talon King Ikiss

Loot table: Normal- Trousers of Oblivion, Shoulderpads of Assassination, Greaves of Desolation, Deathforge Girdle, and Crow Wing Reaper

Heroic- Spaulders of Dementia, Bracers of the Hunt, and Terokk’s Shadowstaff

Shadow Labyrinth

Minimal level: 55

Optimal level: 69 to 70

Quests: Trouble at Auchindoun, The Codex of Blood, Into the Heart of the Labyrinth, and The Soul Devices

Quest chains: The Book of Fel Names, The Lexicon Demonica, and Entry Into Karazhan

Location: Terokkar Forest

Entrance: Auchindoun

Bosses: Ambassador Hellmaw, Blackheart the Inciter, Grandmaster Vorpil, and Murmur

Loot table: Normal- Hallowed Pauldrons, Leggings of Assassination, Tidefury Kilt, Shoulderguards of the Bold, Sonic Spear, and Adamantine Figurine

Heroic- Etched Fire Opal, Master Thief’s Gloves, and Shockwave Truncheon

Old Hillsbrad Foothills

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Minimal level: 66

Optimal level: 66 to 68

Mandatory quests to enter the dungeon- To The Master’s Lair and The Caverns of Time

Quests: The Caverns of Time, Taretha’s Diversion, Escape from Durnholde, and Return to Andormu

Location: Tanaris

Entrance: Caverns of Time

Bosses: Lieutenant Drake, Captain Skarloc, and Epoch Hunter

Loot table: Normal- Pauldrons of Sufferance, Mantle of Perenolde, Scaled Greaves of Patience, Durotan’s Battle Harness, Northshire Battlemace, and Amani Venom-Axe

Heroic- Doomplate Warhelm, Dathrohan’s Ceremonial Hammer, and Nightfall Wristguards

The Black Morass

Minimal level: 66

Optimal level: 70

Mandatory quests to enter the dungeon- The Black Morass

Quests: The Opening of the Dark Portal, and Hero of the Brood

Quest chains: The Master’s Touch and Return to Khadgar

Location: Tanaris

Entrance: Caverns of Time

Bosses: Chrono Lord Deja, Temporus, and Aeonus

Loot table: Normal- Khadgar’s Kilt of Abjuration, Handgrips of Assassination, Helm of Desolation, Legplates of the Bold, Hourglass of the Unraveller, and Scarab of the Infinite Cycle

Heroic- Glinting Fire Opal, Girdle of the Deathdealer, and Breeches of the Occultist

The Botanica

Minimal level: 55

Optimal level: 70

Quest chains: How to Break Into the Arcatraz and Capturing the Keystone

Location: Netherstorm

Entrance: Tempest Keep

Bosses: Commander Sarannis, High Botanist Freywinn, Thorngrin the Tender, Laj, and Warp Splinter

Loot table: Normal- Energis Armwraps, Mantle of Autumn, Beast Lord Cuirass, Spaulders of the Righteous, and Bangle of Endless Blessings

Heroic- Imperial Tanzanite, Gauntlets of Dissension, and Feral Staff of Lashing

The Mechanar

Minimal level: 55

Optimal level: 70

Quest chains: How to Break Into the Arcatraz and Fresh from the Mechanar

Location: Netherstorm

Entrance: Tempest Keep

Bosses: Mechano-Lord Capacitus, Mechanar Gatewatchers (Gyro-Kill, Iron-Hand), Nethermancer Sepethrea, and Pathaleon the Calculator

Loot table: Normal-Incanter’s Cowl, Tunic of Assassination, Beast Lord Helm, Jade-Skull Breastplate, Hammer of the Penitent, and Abacus of Violent Odds

Heroic- Shining Fire Opal, Boots of the Pious, and The Sun Eater

The Arcatraz

Minimal level: 55

Optimal level: 70

Quests: Harbinger of Doom, Seer Udalo, The Second and Third Fragments

Heroic only quests: Trial of the Naaru: Tenacity, Wanted: Arcatraz Sentinels, and Wanted: The Scroll of Skyriss

Location: Netherstorm

Entrance: Tempest Keep

Bosses: Zereketh the Unbound, Wrath-Scryer Soccothrates, Dalliah the Doomsayer, and Harbinger Skyriss

Loot table: Normal- Hallowed Crown, Helm of Assassination, Tidefury Chestpiece, Breastplate of the Bold, and Shiffar’s Nexus-Horn

Heroic- Belt of Depravity, Deadly Fire Opal, and Vileblade of the Betrayer

Magisters’ Terrace