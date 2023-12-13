If you are reading this, you probably finished Amirdrassil, the Dream’s Hope raid, and managed to beat Fyraak in WoW Dragonflight. I hope you got some loot from the encounter, but you definitely got the Flame-Warped Curio. So what is this item, and where do you turn it in?

What is the Flame-Warped Curio in WoW Dragonflight?

The Flame-Warped Curio is an item that you can exchange for valuable purple equipment. In the past, raid bosses in WoW only dropped a few random items, and only a few group members managed to get anything out of a boss encounter. Some active raiders could raid for weeks and never get anything because they just weren’t lucky enough. I was one of those players back in Wrath of the Lich King.

Kiraszita is next to the novice Explorer vendor. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To remedy this, Blizzard introduced special loot items that all players get, which can later be exchanged for equipment at specific NPC vendors. This way, even if you don’t get any loot drops from an entire raid, you still get this item, which you can later exchange for loot. The Flame-Warped Curio is one such item.

Where to turn in Flame-Warped Curio in WoW Dragonflight?

Kiraszita map location. Screenshot by Dot Esports remix by Aleksandar Perisic

You can turn in the Flame-Warped Curio to Kirasztia, located at Wellspring Overlook in the Emerald Dream. For TomTom users, this is at 36.33. Simply talk to Kirasztia, and you get a list of many equippable items relevant to your class. You’ll be able to exchange your Flame-Warped Curio for one of them.

Kirasztia sells some of the best items currently available in WoW Dragonflight, some of which even have a gear score of 489.

How many Flame-Warped Curios can I exchange in WoW Dragonflight?

You can only exchange one Flame-Warped Curio per raid week. Seeing how Fyrak is a raid boss, you can only ever fight and loot him once a week. Weekly raids reset every Wednesday, so you can loot another Flame-Warped Curio next week.

While you wait for the weekly reset, try to find some farming material for your existing armor so you can be better prepared for the raid next week. Have fun raiding in WoW Dragonflight!