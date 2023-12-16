Where to find the Wooden Effigy in WoW SoD

The Wooden Effigy is an essential item for Druids in acquiring the Living Seed rune in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery. Though the Wooden Effigy is only a part of this rune quest, it is essential to acquire the healing ability.

Living Seed is an incredibly helpful rune for Restoration Druid healers in Season of Discovery phase one. Planting a Living Seed on the designated target, this friendly player can receive additional healing whenever they are attacked.

Like various other runes, your choice of race and faction will change where you can find the Wooden Effigy, or Wooden Idol in the Alliance’s case. If you are trying to get this Druid healer buff, here’s where you should look.

Wooden Effigy in WoW SoD, explained

The Wooden Effigy is an interactable item in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery that you need to find after acquiring either three Prairie Flowers or three Glade Flowers depending on your choice between either Tauren or Night Elf Druid.

Below is the location for both the Wooden Effigy and Wooden Idol, as well as what you need to do after you acquire the rune.

Where to find the Wooden Effigy in Mulgore

You can find the stationary Wooden Effigy to the northwest of Bloodhoof Village. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Tauren Durids will find the Wooden Effigy in Mulgore after collecting three Prairie Flowers to transform into a Prairie Crown. You can find the Wooden Effigy between Thunder Bluff and Red Cloud Mesa, near the middle of the zone.

This small tree should not be too hard to track down; however, after you interact with the item you will spawn an Unleashed Nature Spirit. Slay the spirit and collect your rune of Natural Potential, which in turn rewards you with the Living Seed ability.

Where to find the Wooden Idol in Teldrassil

Be wary of the Starbreeze Village, as it is full of hostile creatures | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you create the Flower Crown as a Night Elf Druid, you can go find the Wooden Idle somewhere in the Starbreeze Village. This unit patrols around the area, so where exactly you find it in this area may differ depending on the NPC’s current track.

Much like the Tauren Effigy, once you interact with the Idol an enemy will spawn. This enemy is only level seven, so it shouldn’t be too much trouble. Collect the rune and right-click on it in your inventory to apply the new Living Seed ability.