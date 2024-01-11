Where and how to fish up Winter Squid in WoW Classic

The elusive (and exclusive) fish can only be acquired during the colder months of the year.

In World of Warcraft, some items and crafting reagents are more exclusive than others—and one of the most uniquely exclusive items you can earn in the game is known as “Winter Squid,” a rare fish that’s only available to be caught during the colder months of the year.

Winter Squid is extremely unique in that it can only be farmed during the winter months of the calendar year (in the Northern Hemisphere). It’s a relatively high-level crafting reagent, and its exclusivity makes it one of the toughest-to-farm and most valuable ingredients you can get your hands on.

During the winter months of the year, you’ll absolutely want to be farming Winter Squid if you’re able to. Here’s how you can fish up as many as you can.

When can you farm Winter Squid in WoW Classic?

Winter Squid can only be farmed during the year’s colder months. This means there is a six-month time period where Winter Squid are available to be farmed and an equally long period where they are not available to be farmed.

Players in the WoW community deduced that Winter Squid is only available to be fished up between Sept. 23 and March 23 each year. That six-month stretch is when you’ll want to trek out into the open world and stockpile as many squids as you can to keep in your back pocket during the summer months when they’re unavailable.

Winter Squid is most commonly farmed in the waters of Azshara. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Where to farm Winter Squid in WoW Classic

Winter Squid is a high-level fish, meaning you’ll have to go out into high-level zones to get some. The most prominent locations on Azeroth where Winter Squid is available are in Azshara’s Bay of Storms, Feralas’ Feathermoon Stronghold, and Tanaris’ Steamwheedle Port. Azshara is home to the most densely populated nodes of Winter Squid, according to WoW database Wowhead.

Winter Squid is the main ingredient for a food item called Grilled Squid, which is one of the best foods you can use to temporarily buff your character’s Agility stat. Grilled Squid is one of the strongest foods in the game, which makes Winter Squid an extremely valuable ingredient.

As of publication, Winter Squid is only able to be fished up on Classic era servers and Wrath of the Lich King servers. Although it is technically coded into the game on Season of Discovery servers, you cannot fish any of them up because the profession level cap is not high enough for players to access Winter Squid nodes. Professions are capped at 150 during the first phase of Season of Discovery, making it impossible to fish up the high-level Winter Squid. We expect Winter Squid to be available once SoD pushes its level cap to 60 later this year.