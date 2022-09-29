When does Naxxramas release in WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic?

Naxxramas makes its return to World of Warcraft Classic again through the Wrath of the Lich King expansion, now located in the frozen wastes of Northrend.

In Wrath of the Lich King, Naxxramas has returned with renewed fury above the war-ravaged wastes of the Dragonblight. Kel’Thuzad has once again taken his seat in the freezing heart of the necropolis and has laid siege to the Alliance fortress of Wintergarde Keep.

The war against the Scourge enters its most pivotal hour as factions from around the globe cross paths at the gate to Icecrown to come together and turn the tide of the battle against the Lich King.

But to experience this, Naxxramas would have to be released, firstly.

When does Naxxramas release in Wrath of the Lich King Classic?

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Players can expect Naxxramas to be released on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. This is nearly two weeks after Wrath of the Lich King Classic initially launched as a part of phase one.

The Naxxramas raid will be accessible at 5pm CT alongside the Obsidian Sanctum and The Eye of Eternity raids.

Unlike the original World of Warcraft, you will not be entering Naxxramas through Plaguewood. The entrance was earlier found as a rune portal, leading you into the dread citadel of Naxxramas in Plaguewood.

Instead, Naxxramas can now be found in Northrend, more specifically, the Dragonblight zone. The raid now floats above the war-ravaged wastes of the land, overseeing Wintergarde Keep.

What are the valuable drops you can get from the Naxxramas raid?

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Unfortunately, the current version of Naxxramas will no longer drop special items such as the Splinter of Atiesh or the Corrupted Ashbringer. The raid has shifted from its original 40-player structure to a 10 and 25-player one, and the loot has been changed to match the same.

That being said, the current pool of loot is nothing to scoff at.

Expect trinkets and weapons—ones that were popular during the original Naxxramas raid—to drop, and have high value among players. Trinkets such as Grim Toil, Spirit-World Glass, Soul of the Dead, Embrace of the Spider, Bandit’s Insignia, and Dying Curse are a few noteworthy names.

Look out for weapon drops such as Life and Death, The Turning Tide, Armageddon, Damnation, Touch of Horror, and Sinister Revenge.

Last but not the least, Naxxramas will now drop tier seven instead of tier three, which will hold new set piece bonuses as well as fresh-new looks.