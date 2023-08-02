Top 5 things to do in WoW Dragonflight after completing your seasonal goals

World of Warcraft seasons come and go, but players stick to their guns and continue to play the game no matter what. Each WoW season can be boiled down to three unique game aspects—Mythic+ dungeons, PvP, and raiding. Normally, players, just like you and me, set their seasonal goals, whether that be Keystone Master achievement, defeating the final raid boss on Mythic difficulty, or getting the Gladiator title in PvP. But, sooner or later your journey comes to a close and you’ve reached your goal, and you don’t know what to do anymore in the game.

Before Mythic+ became a thing in Legion, seasons only referred to the PvP aspect of the game, battlegrounds, and Arena. But today, seasons in WoW mean a designated period during which you need to push challenging content and obtain seasonal rewards and titles. Major WoW patches last a couple of months and minor updates only contribute to the season by introducing catch-up gear and class balancing.

Whether you were chasing that Keystone Hero achievement or PvP mount and you finally got it after weeks and weeks of farming and you’re currently bored in Dragonflight, here are five things you can do to kill time.

Top five things to do after completing your seasonal goals

5. Farm reputation

You can’t really miss more rep farms. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

In WoW, there’s always a reputation you can farm, whether that’s a reputation with factions in current expansion like Maruuk Centaur, or one of the factions from the past that have a mount you’ve been eyeing for a while. Reputation farms can take you anywhere from a couple of hours to a couple of months, depending on the methods you choose to level up your reputation. While you’re hard at work during seasons, you most likely don’t have much time to grind your reputation, but this downtime is an excellent opportunity to catch up with old friends and factions.

4. Farm transmogs

I never have enough transmogs or clothes. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Reputation and transmog farms go hand in hand, especially if you need to run the same five dungeons over and over to slowly earn trust with one faction. WoW first released in 2004 and you have years of transmogs to collect that could keep you busy for months to come. Most of the past raids can be easily soloed, but remember you can clear each raid on one difficulty once per week on one character. You can find your way around this and run the same raid on multiple characters that either wear the same type of gear or are in the same class.

3. Do for-fun runs

WoW is always more fun with friends. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Honestly, there’s nothing like WoW played with friends. Even the most mundane content can suddenly be transformed into a thrilling get-together where you can’t stop laughing. On top of this, you can mix business with pleasure and even organize achievement runs where you and your group of friends defeat dungeon and raid bosses on Normal or Heroic difficulty and complete unique achievements. These achievements are usually called Glory of Dragonflight Hero/ Raider and consist of a series of special tasks like defeating a certain boss while, for example, all party members have a well-fed ducking on their head.

2. Level alts

I’m always leveling just one more alt. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

I am not a huge altoholic, but I always like having different classes at my disposal if and when I want to try them out in Mythic+ runs. Although that doesn’t happen often and I’m loyal to my Restoration Shaman, having a small army of alts can come in handy when you want to earn gold, complete old content for mounts and achievements, or just camp spawn locations of rare creatures. But, with an army of alts, comes a great responsibility—to keep them up to date. Thankfully, Dragonflight is quite alt-friendly and there’s more than one way to gear your alts.

1. Catch up with any other content you didn’t complete

There’s always something you didn’t do. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

There’s no shame in admitting that you were so engulfed in seasonal content that you missed major lore quests, and now you have no clue who Iridikron or Scalecommander Sarkareth are. Maybe you have some campaign quests left, maybe your Profession Knowledge is non-existent, or maybe you want to fully explore Zaralek Cavern—it’s up to you because the world’s yours to conquer. I know I’ll be fishing because there are plenty of recipes missing from my cookbook.

