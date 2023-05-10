All Dragonflight season 2 Mythic+ rewards

You can get a new mount.

A new season means new rewards in World of Warcraft Dragonflight. Season 2 Mythic+ rewards include some titles, items, a mount, and portal dungeons.

Dragonflight season 2 Mythic+ dungeon portals

There are eight dungeons in this rotation with four new dungeons—Brackenhide Hollow, Halls of Infusion, Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr, and Neltharus—and four other dungeons from previous expansions such as Battle for Azeroth and Legion.

You can receive dungeon portals for completing each dungeon at Mythic Level 20 or higher, within the time limit.

Here are all the WoW Dragonflight season 2 Mythic+ dungeons:

Brackenhide Hollow

Halls of Infusion

Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr

Neltharus

The Underrot

Neltharion’s Lair

The Vortex Pinnacle

Dragonflight season 2 Mythic+ rewards

You can receive the rewards by completing Mythic Keystone Dungeons mentioned above. Here are all the WoW Dragonflight season 2 Mythic+ conditions you’ll have to meet and their respective rewards: