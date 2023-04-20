How to get to Freehold in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Here's how to get to the Tiragarde Sound, regardless of your faction.

In season two of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, Freehold will return to the Mythic+ dungeon pool, giving players a reason to head back to Kul Tiras. The dungeon was a consistent fan-favorite during the Battle for Azeroth expansion, and because of its popularity with WoW players, Blizzard made the choice to bring it back for Dragonflight season two.

Outside of its standing as a Mythic+ dungeon, Freehold is also a hotspot for mount farmers who are looking to go back and grab the Sharkbait mount they may have missed out on when the dungeon was current content.

Whether you’re looking to run Freehold on Mythic+ difficulty or just run the dungeon for a chance at a mount or some achievements, here’s how to get there for yourself.

How to get to Freehold as Horde and Alliance

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

To get to Freehold, you’ll have to head to the Tiragarde Sound, the zone where the dungeon is located. Alliance players can get there easily by taking the portal to Boralus that’s located in Stormwind City’s Wizard’s Sanctum and flying directly south of the city.

Horde players will have a slightly less direct route to travel on when going to Freehold. They’ll first have to take a portal to Dazar’alor. From Dazar’alor, head to the Banshee’s Wail and speak with Dread Admiral Tattersail on the ship to travel to the Tiragarde Sound.

The entrance to Freehold is located at coordinates [85, 78] in the Tiragarde Sound.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

It’s likely that when season two drops on May 9, a portal to the Tiragarde Sound will open in Valdrakken, giving players a direct route to Freehold, similar to how portals opened up to Shadowmoon Valley, Dalaran, and the Jade Forest to assist players in reaching Dragonflight season one’s legacy dungeons.

We gathered this information by playing WoW: Dragonflight Patch 10.0.7. This article will be updated accordingly when WoW: Dragonflight season two launches on May 9.