The WoW Community is totally divided about Plunderstorm—here’s what they’re saying

World of Warcraft Plunderstorm, a new game mode, launched on March 19, and the WoW community is already vocal about how much they love (and hate) the new game mode.

Recommended Videos

Several WoW players have expressed their opinions about Plunderstorm in various Reddit posts, but one post really stood out, featuring a single screenshot of the WoW Reddit board.

Some are saying how Plunderstorm is some of the most fun they’ve had with WoW in years. Even players who don’t typically engage in WoW PvP are finding fun things to do in the battle royale. On the other hand, some players are pointing out how the mode feels completely isolated from the rest of the game, progression is incredibly slow, and how WoW is just trying to become the new Dota 2 or League of Legends.

Every WoW mode made is either the best or the worst one ever. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After almost 20 years and nine expansions (with the 10th coming soon), WoW has kept its gameplay loop very traditional. Blizzard has dabbled in trying out a few game modes from different genres here and there, but this is the first time they have tried to turn their MMORPG into a battle royale. It’s not difficult to see why those who want a more traditional MMO experience would have mixed feelings about Plunderstorm.

At the same time, one could also sympathize with the players who are tired of the same old spiel that has plagued the game for two decades now. While WoW is still a very successful and popular MMORPG, it isn’t drawing in new players as much as it used to, and maybe Plunderstorm is just the breath of fresh air the game needed.

No matter which side you might be on, one hilarious comment cuts to the heart of the Plunderstorm argument pretty quickly: “The less you interact with the WoW community the more enjoyable WoW is.”

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more