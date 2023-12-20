When does WoW The War Within testing begin?

The newest expansion and its tests are on their way.

The 10th World of Warcraft expansion, The War Within, was announced at BlizzCon 2023 and is coming in 2024. After the announcement, players have been wondering when can they start testing the upcoming content, and Dec. 19’s 2024 Roadmap finally gave us an answer.

Like most World of Warcraft expansions, The War Within release is scheduled for the second part of 2024. The two previous ones, Dragonflight and Shadowlands, were both released in November. Therefore, many players speculate the case will be the same when it comes to the upcoming expansion.

With that in mind, players have been starting to anticipate the testing of The War Within. Luckily, the 2024 Roadmap for WoW also gave us an answer when it will start.

When will WoW The War Within testing begin?

In the official 2024 Roadmap for WoW, Blizzard Entertainment developers slated the Alpha testing for The War Within for somewhere between Winter and Spring 2024. There is no confirmed date so far, unfortunately. However, in the blog post regarding the 2024 Roadmap, Holly Longdale, executive producer for the game, claimed the devs will start collecting feedback during Spring and Summer for alpha and beta, respectively.

Thrall and Anduin starred in The War Within’s cinematic. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

“Then, in the Spring/Summer, we’ll ask for your feedback when The War Within expansion alpha and beta tests drop,” she wrote.

With that in mind, we could speculate the alpha testing for The War Within will be shipped by late Winter or early Spring, with the beta testing happening by late Spring or early Summer. As speculation, however, we’ll need to wait for Blizzard’s official details, which should come by the start of next year.

The War Within will be the first entry in the WoW Worldsoul Saga, which was named “a grand new adventure 20 years in the making.” It will be followed by another two expansions, Midnight and The Last Titan.