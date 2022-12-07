How to unlock and complete the Chromie Time quest in WoW Dragonflight

The Dragon Isles are the center of the latest World of Warcraft expansion, Dragonflight. There, you’ll find yourself leveling through four different zones—the Waking Shores, Ohn’ahran Plains, the Azure Span, and Thaldraszus. Each zone, naturally, has its own campaign you need to complete to advance to the next zone. In the Waking Shores, you need to complete the story and get the achievement Waking Hope, in Ohn’ahran Plains, there is Ohn’a’Roll, in the Azure Span, there is Azure Spanner, and in Thaldraszus, there’s the achievement called Just Don’t Ask Me to Spell It.

Although completing the main story of Dragonflight is obligatory to unlock all features hiding behind it, like Dragonriding, Renown, and world quests, you can go the extra mile and get the achievement Loremaster of the Dragon Isles that will require you to also complete all side quests on the isles, and pick up Sojourner of the Waking Shores, Sojourner of Ohn’ahran Plains, Sojourner of Azure Span, and Sojourner of Thaldraszus achievements.

Since some quests can be complicated, difficult to follow, or ridden with bugs, here’s how to unlock and complete the Chromie Time quest that’s part of the main storyline in Thaldraszus and a requirement for the Loremaster of the Dragon Isles achievement.

How to unlock the Chromie Time quest in WoW Dragonflight

To unlock the Chromie time quest in Dragonflight, you’ll first need to complete the main storylines of all three previous zones—the Waking Shores, Ohn’ahran Plains, and the Azure Span. Then, you’ll need to complete the first two chapters of the main Thaldraszus storyline—Valdrakken, the City of Dragons, and Time Management. After that, you’ll get the quest Tumbling Through Time, which will, if you simply follow the main storyline, eventually take you to the Chromie Time quest.

Quest order for the achievement Big Time Adventurer

Tumbling Through Time To the Future! Temporal Tuning Temporal Two-ning Resistance Isn’t Futile Making Time Return to the Present To the… Past? Murloc Motes Mugurlglrlgl! Deathwingurlugull! Back to Reality On Your Mark… Get Set… Race Through Time! Chromie Time Back to the Future Moving On

How to complete the Chromie Time quest in WoW Dragonflight

To complete the Chromie Time quest in Dragonflight, you’ll first need to complete all quests leading up to Chromie Time. You’ll need to complete Tumbling Through Time, To the Future!, Temporal Tuning, Temporal Two-ning, Resistance Isn’t Futile, Making Time, Return to the Present, To the… Past?, Murloc Motes, Mugurlglrlgl!, Deathwingurlugull!, Back to Reality, On Your Mark… Get Set…, and Race Through Time!.

Then, you’ll get Chromie Time from Andantenormu to find Chromie and complete the Temporal Stabilization Ritual. You’ll find Chromie at the coordinates 53.3 44.2. After that, you want to go to the coordinates 52.60 42.75. and use your Chrono Crystal. And just a quick side note, use the Chrono Crystal button in your quest log to complete the quest.