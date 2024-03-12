Data Rescue is an Alliance-only quest in World of Warcraft Classic, and many players are struggling to complete it.

Blizzard Entertainment turned Data Rescue into a raid quest in Season of Discovery, and you can complete it while in a raid group. This is a group quest WoW Classic, and you would normally finish it while running Gnomeregan as a dungeon. Here’s how to start and complete the Data Rescue quest in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

How to start the Data Rescue quest in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Master Mechanic Castpipe location in Ironforge. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

Data Rescue starts and ends in Ironforge with a Gnome NPC called Master Mechanic Castpipe. He is located in Tinkertown at coordinates 70.0, 47.4. Tinkertown is just outside of the Deeprun Tram. You can start the quest only when you reach level 40.

How to complete the Data Rescue quest in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

You must get a Prismatic Punch Card and deliver it to Master Mechanic Castpipe in Ironforge to complete Data Rescue. I recommend clearing Gnomeregan with your raid and then staying behind to complete the quest so you don’t slow the group down.

First, clear trash mobs scattered across the instance to get White Punch Card. The item can drop from Addled Lepers, Caverndeep Pillagers, Irradiated Invaders, Caverndeep Invaders, Caverndeep Pillagers, and Caverndeep Looters, and you’ll probably get it during your first clear. You can also get it from mobs in front of the instance.

Take White Punch Card to the platform right from the entrance and interact with Matrix Punchograph 3005-A. You will then get a Yellow Punch Card. Take that to the Clean Zone inside Gnomeregan and interact with Matrix Punchograph 3005-B. Yellow Punch Card will become a Blue Punch Card.

The Clean Zone. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

Use a teleporter from The Clean Zone to reach Launch Bay. Follow the path to the left until you reach the first passage. Left of the passage is Matrix Punchograph 3005-C, and again, interact with it to get your next card (red).

Return to The Clean Zone using the teleporter and set it to Engineering Labs. Take the elevator down and move to the right until you reach the first passage with Matrix Punchograph 3005-D. Click on it and go through the dialogue until you get Prismatic Punch Card.

Finally, return to Master Mechanic Castpipe in Ironforge and turn in the quest.

Rewards for completing the Data Rescue quest in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

When you turn in the quest, you will get the following rewards: