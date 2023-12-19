How to quickly farm Mistletoe in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Mistletoe is one of the strongest consumable items currently available in World of Warcraft’s Season of Discovery, so trust us when we say this: You’re going to want to be farming it while you can.

Mistletoe was introduced earlier this month with the beginning of the Feast of Winter Veil holiday event, and its strength comes in the fact that it yields a buff for +20 Spirit, making it incredibly valuable in level 25 endgame content. Few other consumables in this game have as heavy an effort-to-reward ratio, making Mistletoe one of the surprisingly best items in WoW SoD right now.

You’ll want to have Mistletoe applied to all of your healers and mana-users every time you enter a dungeon or raid as it will greatly increase one of their most important primary stats. Mistletoe can only be applied to allied targets, and you cannot use the item to buff yourself. But whether you’re going for a routine Shadowfang Keep run or are taking on Blackfathom Deeps for the first time, you’re going to want your team to be buffed out with Mistletoe.

At first glance, it would appear as though you can only earn five Mistletoe per hour, but you can cheese the system to ensure you’re maximizing your Mistletoe gains. Here’s how you can quickly and efficiently farm Mistletoe in WoW Classic’s Season of Discovery this holiday season.

How to get and use Mistletoe in WoW Classic

Sorry, am I interrupting something here? Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get Mistletoe in WoW Classic, you’ll need to find a Winter Reveler in a major city, town, or inn while the Feast of Winter Veil is active. When you find a Winter Reveler underneath some Mistletoe, target them and use the “/kiss” emote to give ‘em a big ol’ smooch. After you kiss the Winter Reveler, they’ll reward you with five pieces of Mistletoe that you can use to buff your allies with +20 Spirit.

Tip: You must find a Winter Reveler standing underneath some actual Mistletoe. Some revelers can be found standing in spots without any Mistletoe above them, and kissing them will do nothing for your character.

After receiving five pieces of Mistletoe, you’ll be struck with a debuff that prevents you from getting any more for the next 60 minutes. But this debuff disappears upon death, meaning you can intentionally die to swipe some more Mistletoe off another Winter Reveler following a quick respawn.

Although it’s only temporary, a +20 Spirit buff makes Mistletoe extremely strong. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best way to farm Mistletoe in WoW Classic is to head to an inn that’s in a relatively dangerous area—such as Ashenvale, Duskwood, the Stonetalon Mountains, or the Hillsbrad Foothills—and repeatedly walk into the wilderness to die after getting Mistletoe from one of the Winter Revelers in that inn. Feel free to use a nearby Spirit Healer for an instant respawn if you feel it will make the farming process faster.

Mistletoe will only be available to farm and use during WoW’s Feast of Winter Veil event, which is scheduled to end on Jan. 2, 2024. After that date, you will no longer be able to obtain or use Mistletoe to buff your groupmates, so be sure to farm it and use it to your advantage while you can.