All PX-238 Winter Wondervolt locations in World of Warcraft

Here's where you'll find all of those machines that transform your character into a Winter Veil gnome.

One of the most festive ways to get into the holiday spirit in World of Warcraft is by transforming your character’s appearance into that of a friendly-looking gnomish helper.

Consistent with the appearance of Santa Claus’ elves, you can make yourself look like a gnome in holiday garb this Winter Veil through the use of a fancy machine: the PX-238 Winter Wondervolt. The PX-238 Winter Wondervolt is an engineering marvel that turns your character into a festive gnome. These machines can be found all over Azeroth, and they provide you with a buff that lasts for 30 minutes, with the color of your gnomish outfit differing based on your faction.

Simply step into the Winter Wondervolt and you’ll find yourself transformed into a wintry gnome within just a few seconds. Here’s where you can find all of these machines across Azeroth during this year’s Feast of Winter Veil event.

All coordinates for Winter Wondervolt machines during WoW’s Winter Veil event

There’s a machine just like this one in plenty of major cities. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Booty Bay, Cape of Stranglethorn [40, 67]

Menethil Harbor, Wetlands [9, 60]

Trade District, Stormwind City [67, 71]

Gates of Ironforge, Dun Morogh [60, 34]

Undercity Zeppelin Tower, Tirisfal Glades [61, 60] Must speak to Zidormi to enter the pre-Battle for Lordaeron version of Tirisfal Glades

Dalaran (Northrend), Crystalsong Forest [50, 45]

Shattrath City, Terokkar Forest [79, 58]

The Exodar, Azuremyst Isle [79, 56]

Gadgetzan, Tanaris [52, 28]

Orgrimmar, Durotar [49, 61]

Gates of Silvermoon, Eversong Woods [56, 51]

After stepping into one of these machines, you’ll receive a buff that lasts exactly 30 minutes and turns you into a gnome. Alliance players will appear as a gnome wearing a red holiday outfit, while Horde players will receive a green outfit. After the buff wears off, you’ll need to head to another Winter Wondervolt to get another refresh on your buff.