All Feast of Winter Veil achievements in WoW Dragonflight

The Feast of Winter Veil has arrived in World of Warcraft across all of its versions and servers, and arguably, there’s no more in-depth and fuller version of the event than the one you’ll find on WoW Dragonflight servers. The retail version of the game features Winter Veil activities all across Azeroth and has plenty of achievements, cosmetics, and rewards for you to track down.

Perhaps the most coveted of all of the Feast of Winter Veil rewards is the “Merrymaker” title, which is awarded to players who earn the main 11 achievements associated with the Winter Veil holiday.

In total, there are 17 achievements you can earn during WoW’s Feast of Winter Veil event. Here’s all of them.

WoW Winter Veil achievements needed for the Merrymaker title

These 11 achievements are all needed to earn the Merrymaker title, which is easily the biggest reason why you should log in during the Winter Veil event. Beyond the raw achievement score you’re going to earn from pursuing this title, you’ll also notch off a huge checkmark on the year-long meta achievement, “What a Long, Strange Trip it’s Been.”

On Metzen!

Scrooge

‘Tis the Season

Let It Snow

The Winter Veil Gourmet

A Frosty Shake

With a Little Helper from My Friends

Fa-la-la-la-Ogri’la

Simply Abominable

Holiday Bromance

He Knows if You’ve Been Naughty

Extra Winter Veil achievements in WoW Dragonflight

Everyone on Azeroth is getting in the holiday spirit. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

These six achievements are not needed for the Merrymaker title but instead are extra objectives that you can play through for a few extra achievement points. Keep in mind that some of these achievements require you to have toys and items from Winter Veil events in the past, so it might be difficult to obtain

If you’re a true completionist who needs to get every achievement possible, you’ll want to make a run at these. Otherwise, you can skip over them if your only end goal is to get the Merrymaker title.

Crashin’ & Thrashin’

BB King

A-Caroling We Will Go

The Danger Zone

Rock n’ Roll

Iron Armada

WoW’s Winter Veil event will last until Jan. 2, 2024, meaning you have until that date to earn all of these achievements.