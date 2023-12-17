All Feast of Winter Veil achievements in WoW Dragonflight

The Feast of Winter Veil has arrived in World of Warcraft across all of its versions and servers, and arguably, there’s no more in-depth and fuller version of the event than the one you’ll find on WoW Dragonflight servers. The retail version of the game features Winter Veil activities all across Azeroth and has plenty of achievements, cosmetics, and rewards for you to track down.
Perhaps the most coveted of all of the Feast of Winter Veil rewards is the “Merrymaker” title, which is awarded to players who earn the main 11 achievements associated with the Winter Veil holiday.
In total, there are 17 achievements you can earn during WoW’s Feast of Winter Veil event. Here’s all of them.
WoW Winter Veil achievements needed for the Merrymaker title
These 11 achievements are all needed to earn the Merrymaker title, which is easily the biggest reason why you should log in during the Winter Veil event. Beyond the raw achievement score you’re going to earn from pursuing this title, you’ll also notch off a huge checkmark on the year-long meta achievement, “What a Long, Strange Trip it’s Been.”
- On Metzen!
- Scrooge
- ‘Tis the Season
- Let It Snow
- The Winter Veil Gourmet
- A Frosty Shake
- With a Little Helper from My Friends
- Fa-la-la-la-Ogri’la
- Simply Abominable
- Holiday Bromance
- He Knows if You’ve Been Naughty
Extra Winter Veil achievements in WoW Dragonflight
These six achievements are not needed for the Merrymaker title but instead are extra objectives that you can play through for a few extra achievement points. Keep in mind that some of these achievements require you to have toys and items from Winter Veil events in the past, so it might be difficult to obtain
If you’re a true completionist who needs to get every achievement possible, you’ll want to make a run at these. Otherwise, you can skip over them if your only end goal is to get the Merrymaker title.
- Crashin’ & Thrashin’
- BB King
- A-Caroling We Will Go
- The Danger Zone
- Rock n’ Roll
- Iron Armada
WoW’s Winter Veil event will last until Jan. 2, 2024, meaning you have until that date to earn all of these achievements.