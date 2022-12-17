How to get the Holiday Bromance achievement in World of Warcraft

The Feast of Winter Veil has arrived in World of Warcraft, and with it, the Merrymaker meta achievement is back up for grabs. Perhaps the most grind-heavy achievement needed to claim the Merrymaker title is “Holiday Bromance,” which requires you to find all of Azeroth’s “Brothers” and kiss them under the mistletoe this holiday season.

A key component of the Holiday Bromance achievement is mistletoe, which can be acquired by using the /kiss emote on Winter Revelers who are standing under a sprig of mistletoe. A maximum of five pieces of mistletoe can be held in your inventory at once, and you can only earn mistletoe once per hour. You cannot go around continuously kissing Winter Revelers for a chance at some mistletoe.

Winter Revelers can also give you a “Handful of Snowflakes,” which will not work on any of the brothers. You must get mistletoe from the Winter Revelers and use it on the Brothers for your progress towards the achievement to count.

The Holiday Bromance achievement is notably easier to complete on Horde characters than it is on Alliance characters, as only three brothers exist in the Horde, while the Alliance has eight Brothers to use Mistletoe on.

Here’s where to find all of the Alliance and Horde Brothers needed for WoW’s Holiday Bromance achievement.

Alliance Brothers required for Holiday Bromance

Name Zone Coordinates Brother Nimetz Northern Stranglethorn 47, 11 Brother Wilhelm Elwynn Forest 41, 66 Brother Karman* Dustwallow Marsh (Theramore) 67, 47 Brother Kristoff Stormwind City (Cathedral Square) 54, 54 Brother Joshua Stormwind City 49, 45 Brother Crowley Stormwind City 52, 43 Brother Cassius Stormwind City (Cathedral Catacombs) 52, 45 Brother Benjamin Stormwind City 51, 45

Brother Karman can only be found in the pre-destruction version of Theramore. To see what the isle was like before it was blown to smithereens, speak to Zidormi in Dustwallow Marsh at coordinates [56, 49]. After speaking with her, head into the city and find Brother Karman.

Horde Brothers needed to complete Holiday Bromance

Name Zone Coordinates Brother Malach Undercity 51, 22 Durkot Wolfbrother* Borean Tundra 40, 54 Brother Keltan* Icecrown (Orgrim’s Hammer) Varies

Durkot Wolfbrother is located on the bottom floor of Warsong Hold in Borean Tundra. Head to the west side of the stronghold, where he’ll be found near the Horde’s wolves. Since Durkot Wolfbrother is a stable master, he will appear on your minimap if you are tracking stable masters.

Brother Keltan is found on the deck of the Orgrim’s Hammer airship, which flies over Northeastern Icecrown, near Sindragosa’s Fall and the Argent Tournament Grounds.