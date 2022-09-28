All WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic mounts and how to get them

Every WOTLK mount in one place.

The modern-day MMORPG games, particularly World of Warcraft, are packed with unique collectibles and cosmetics that brush up on the game’s fantasy and player’s immersion. Since WoW is far from an exception to this rule, every expansion is teeming with new appearances, mounts, and themes. And although collectibles are usually valued based on their rarity, mounts are the most commonly used to show off your invaluable collection of goodies.

Wrath of the Lich King Classic brought about a series of changes to the gameplay, including 10 and 25-man raids, hard modes, and vehicle-oriented encounters in both PvP and PvE. On top of all of these substantial changes, with the re-release of the expansion, the game was enriched with numerous mounts hiding behind demanding achievements and hefty prices. 

If you’re one of the avid WoW collectors and you simply have to have the Invincible, here’s the complete guide on where to find and how to obtain all WOTLK Classic mounts.

All WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic mounts and how to get them

Vendor mounts

If you have extra gold left after buying the Cold Weather Flying and the essential class spells, you can pay a visit to the exotic mount dealer Mei Francis in Dalaran, and buy yourself a handsome mount to expand your collection.

Mount:Faction:Price:
Armored Snowy GryphonAlliance2,000 gold
Armored Blue Wind RiderHorde2,000 gold
Reins of the Armored Brown BearAlliance and Horde750 gold
Reins of the Wooly MammothAlliance and Horde200 Emblem of Heroism
Reins of the Traveler’s Tundra MammothAlliance and Horde20,000 gold

Reputation mounts

Mount:Faction:Reputation:
Reins of the Ice Mammoth Alliance and HordeRevered with The Sons of Hodir
Reins of the Grand Ice Mammoth Alliance and HordeExalted with The Sons of Hodir
Reins of the Red Drake Alliance and HordeExalted with Wyrmrest Accord, 2,000 gold
Sunreaver HawkstriderHorde Exalted with The Sunreavers 
Sunreaver DragonhawkHorde Exalted with The Sunreavers 

Class-specific mounts

Mount:Faction:Class:
Acherus DeathchargerAlliance and HordeDeath Knight
Winged Steed of the Ebon BladeAlliance and HordeDeath Knight, 200 gold

Profession mounts

Mount:Faction:Profession:
Flying Carpet Alliance and HordeTailoring
Magnificent Flying CarpetAlliance and HordeTailoring
Mechano-HogHordeEngineering
Mekgineer’s ChopperAllianceEngineering
Sea TurtleAlliance and HordeFishing

Achievement mounts

Mount:Faction:Achievement:
Reins of the Black War Bear Alliance and HordeFor The Alliance!/ For The Horde!
Reins of the Red Proto-Drake Alliance and HordeGlory of the Hero
Reins of the Black Proto-Drake Alliance and HordeHeroic: Glory of the Raider
Reins of the Plagued Proto-DrakeAlliance and HordeGlory of the Raider
Reins of the Violet Proto-DrakeAlliance and HordeWhat a Long, Strange Trip It’s Been
Reins of the Albino DrakeAlliance and HordeLeading the Cavalry
Red Dragonhawk MountAlliance and HordeMountain o’ Mounts
Crusader’s White Warhorse/Crusader’s Black WarhorseAlliance and HordeA Tribute to Immortality
Reins of the Ironbound Proto-DrakeAlliance and HordeGlory of the Ulduar Raider (25 player)
Reins of the Rusted Proto-DrakeAlliance and HordeGlory of the Ulduar Raider (10 player)
Swift Alliance Steed/ Swift Horde WolfAlliance and HordeA Tribute to Insanity (10 player)
Reins of the Icebound Frostbrood VanquisherAlliance and HordeGlory of the Icecrown Raider (25 player)

Drops

Mount:Faction:Drops from:
Reins of the White Polar Bear Alliance and HordeDrop from Hyldnir Spoils rewarded from daily quests in Storm Peaks!
Reins of the Bronze DrakeAlliance and Horde100 percent drop chance from Infinite Corruptor in heroic Culling of Stratholme
Reins of the Azure Drake Alliance and HordeRare raid drop from Malygos in 25-man The Eye of Eternity
Reins of the Blue DrakeAlliance and HordeRare raid drop from Malygos in 10-man The Eye of Eternity
Reins of the Twilight DrakeAlliance and HordeDrop from Sartharion (Hard Mode) in 25-man The Obsidian Sanctum
Reins of the Black DrakeAlliance and HordeDrop from Sartharion (Hard Mode) in 10-man The Obsidian Sanctum
Reins of the Blue Proto-DrakeAlliance and HordeRare drop from Skadi the Ruthless in heroic Utgarde Pinnacle
Reins of the Time-Lost Proto-DrakeAlliance and HordeTime-Lost Proto Drake
Reins of the Green Proto-Drake Alliance and HordeRare drop from Mysterious Egg
Reins of the Grand Black War Mammoth HordeRare drop from Archavon the Stone Watcher in Lake Wintergrasp
Invincible’s ReinsAlliance and HordeDrop from The Lich King in 25-man Icecrown Citadel
Mimiron’s HeadAlliance and HordeDrop from Yogg-Saron in 25-man Ulduar

Other

Mount:Faction:Source:
Reins of the Black War MammothAlliance and Horde300 Stone Keeper’s Shard from the Lake Wintergrasp Quartermaster when your faction controls the zone
Deadly Gladiator’s Frost WyrmAlliance and HordeArena Season Five
Furious Gladiator’s Frost WyrmAlliance and HordeArena Season Six
Relentless Gladiator’s Frost WyrmAlliance and HordeArena Season Seven
Wrathful Gladiator’s Frost WyrmAlliance and HordeArena Season Eight