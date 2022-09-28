The modern-day MMORPG games, particularly World of Warcraft, are packed with unique collectibles and cosmetics that brush up on the game’s fantasy and player’s immersion. Since WoW is far from an exception to this rule, every expansion is teeming with new appearances, mounts, and themes. And although collectibles are usually valued based on their rarity, mounts are the most commonly used to show off your invaluable collection of goodies.
Wrath of the Lich King Classic brought about a series of changes to the gameplay, including 10 and 25-man raids, hard modes, and vehicle-oriented encounters in both PvP and PvE. On top of all of these substantial changes, with the re-release of the expansion, the game was enriched with numerous mounts hiding behind demanding achievements and hefty prices.
If you’re one of the avid WoW collectors and you simply have to have the Invincible, here’s the complete guide on where to find and how to obtain all WOTLK Classic mounts.
All WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic mounts and how to get them
Vendor mounts
If you have extra gold left after buying the Cold Weather Flying and the essential class spells, you can pay a visit to the exotic mount dealer Mei Francis in Dalaran, and buy yourself a handsome mount to expand your collection.
Mount:
Faction:
Price:
Armored Snowy Gryphon
Alliance
2,000 gold
Armored Blue Wind Rider
Horde
2,000 gold
Reins of the Armored Brown Bear
Alliance and Horde
750 gold
Reins of the Wooly Mammoth
Alliance and Horde
200 Emblem of Heroism
Reins of the Traveler’s Tundra Mammoth
Alliance and Horde
20,000 gold
Reputation mounts
Mount:
Faction:
Reputation:
Reins of the Ice Mammoth
Alliance and Horde
Revered with The Sons of Hodir
Reins of the Grand Ice Mammoth
Alliance and Horde
Exalted with The Sons of Hodir
Reins of the Red Drake
Alliance and Horde
Exalted with Wyrmrest Accord, 2,000 gold
Sunreaver Hawkstrider
Horde
Exalted with The Sunreavers
Sunreaver Dragonhawk
Horde
Exalted with The Sunreavers
Class-specific mounts
Mount:
Faction:
Class:
Acherus Deathcharger
Alliance and Horde
Death Knight
Winged Steed of the Ebon Blade
Alliance and Horde
Death Knight, 200 gold
Profession mounts
Mount:
Faction:
Profession:
Flying Carpet
Alliance and Horde
Tailoring
Magnificent Flying Carpet
Alliance and Horde
Tailoring
Mechano-Hog
Horde
Engineering
Mekgineer’s Chopper
Alliance
Engineering
Sea Turtle
Alliance and Horde
Fishing
Achievement mounts
Mount:
Faction:
Achievement:
Reins of the Black War Bear
Alliance and Horde
For The Alliance!/ For The Horde!
Reins of the Red Proto-Drake
Alliance and Horde
Glory of the Hero
Reins of the Black Proto-Drake
Alliance and Horde
Heroic: Glory of the Raider
Reins of the Plagued Proto-Drake
Alliance and Horde
Glory of the Raider
Reins of the Violet Proto-Drake
Alliance and Horde
What a Long, Strange Trip It’s Been
Reins of the Albino Drake
Alliance and Horde
Leading the Cavalry
Red Dragonhawk Mount
Alliance and Horde
Mountain o’ Mounts
Crusader’s White Warhorse/Crusader’s Black Warhorse
Alliance and Horde
A Tribute to Immortality
Reins of the Ironbound Proto-Drake
Alliance and Horde
Glory of the Ulduar Raider (25 player)
Reins of the Rusted Proto-Drake
Alliance and Horde
Glory of the Ulduar Raider (10 player)
Swift Alliance Steed/ Swift Horde Wolf
Alliance and Horde
A Tribute to Insanity (10 player)
Reins of the Icebound Frostbrood Vanquisher
Alliance and Horde
Glory of the Icecrown Raider (25 player)
Drops
Mount:
Faction:
Drops from:
Reins of the White Polar Bear
Alliance and Horde
Drop from Hyldnir Spoils rewarded from daily quests in Storm Peaks!
Reins of the Bronze Drake
Alliance and Horde
100 percent drop chance from Infinite Corruptor in heroic Culling of Stratholme
Reins of the Azure Drake
Alliance and Horde
Rare raid drop from Malygos in 25-man The Eye of Eternity
Reins of the Blue Drake
Alliance and Horde
Rare raid drop from Malygos in 10-man The Eye of Eternity
Reins of the Twilight Drake
Alliance and Horde
Drop from Sartharion (Hard Mode) in 25-man The Obsidian Sanctum
Reins of the Black Drake
Alliance and Horde
Drop from Sartharion (Hard Mode) in 10-man The Obsidian Sanctum
Reins of the Blue Proto-Drake
Alliance and Horde
Rare drop from Skadi the Ruthless in heroic Utgarde Pinnacle
Reins of the Time-Lost Proto-Drake
Alliance and Horde
Time-Lost Proto Drake
Reins of the Green Proto-Drake
Alliance and Horde
Rare drop from Mysterious Egg
Reins of the Grand Black War Mammoth
Horde
Rare drop from Archavon the Stone Watcher in Lake Wintergrasp
Invincible’s Reins
Alliance and Horde
Drop from The Lich King in 25-man Icecrown Citadel
Mimiron’s Head
Alliance and Horde
Drop from Yogg-Saron in 25-man Ulduar
Other
Mount:
Faction:
Source:
Reins of the Black War Mammoth
Alliance and Horde
300 Stone Keeper’s Shard from the Lake Wintergrasp Quartermaster when your faction controls the zone