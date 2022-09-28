The modern-day MMORPG games, particularly World of Warcraft, are packed with unique collectibles and cosmetics that brush up on the game’s fantasy and player’s immersion. Since WoW is far from an exception to this rule, every expansion is teeming with new appearances, mounts, and themes. And although collectibles are usually valued based on their rarity, mounts are the most commonly used to show off your invaluable collection of goodies.

Wrath of the Lich King Classic brought about a series of changes to the gameplay, including 10 and 25-man raids, hard modes, and vehicle-oriented encounters in both PvP and PvE. On top of all of these substantial changes, with the re-release of the expansion, the game was enriched with numerous mounts hiding behind demanding achievements and hefty prices.

If you’re one of the avid WoW collectors and you simply have to have the Invincible, here’s the complete guide on where to find and how to obtain all WOTLK Classic mounts.

All WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic mounts and how to get them

Vendor mounts

If you have extra gold left after buying the Cold Weather Flying and the essential class spells, you can pay a visit to the exotic mount dealer Mei Francis in Dalaran, and buy yourself a handsome mount to expand your collection.

Mount: Faction: Price: Armored Snowy Gryphon Alliance 2,000 gold Armored Blue Wind Rider Horde 2,000 gold Reins of the Armored Brown Bear Alliance and Horde 750 gold Reins of the Wooly Mammoth Alliance and Horde 200 Emblem of Heroism Reins of the Traveler’s Tundra Mammoth Alliance and Horde 20,000 gold

Reputation mounts

Mount: Faction: Reputation: Reins of the Ice Mammoth Alliance and Horde Revered with The Sons of Hodir Reins of the Grand Ice Mammoth Alliance and Horde Exalted with The Sons of Hodir Reins of the Red Drake Alliance and Horde Exalted with Wyrmrest Accord, 2,000 gold Sunreaver Hawkstrider Horde Exalted with The Sunreavers Sunreaver Dragonhawk Horde Exalted with The Sunreavers

Class-specific mounts

Mount: Faction: Class: Acherus Deathcharger Alliance and Horde Death Knight Winged Steed of the Ebon Blade Alliance and Horde Death Knight, 200 gold

Profession mounts

Mount: Faction: Profession: Flying Carpet Alliance and Horde Tailoring Magnificent Flying Carpet Alliance and Horde Tailoring Mechano-Hog Horde Engineering Mekgineer’s Chopper Alliance Engineering Sea Turtle Alliance and Horde Fishing

Achievement mounts

Mount: Faction: Achievement: Reins of the Black War Bear Alliance and Horde For The Alliance!/ For The Horde! Reins of the Red Proto-Drake Alliance and Horde Glory of the Hero Reins of the Black Proto-Drake Alliance and Horde Heroic: Glory of the Raider Reins of the Plagued Proto-Drake Alliance and Horde Glory of the Raider Reins of the Violet Proto-Drake Alliance and Horde What a Long, Strange Trip It’s Been Reins of the Albino Drake Alliance and Horde Leading the Cavalry Red Dragonhawk Mount Alliance and Horde Mountain o’ Mounts Crusader’s White Warhorse/Crusader’s Black Warhorse Alliance and Horde A Tribute to Immortality Reins of the Ironbound Proto-Drake Alliance and Horde Glory of the Ulduar Raider (25 player) Reins of the Rusted Proto-Drake Alliance and Horde Glory of the Ulduar Raider (10 player) Swift Alliance Steed/ Swift Horde Wolf Alliance and Horde A Tribute to Insanity (10 player) Reins of the Icebound Frostbrood Vanquisher Alliance and Horde Glory of the Icecrown Raider (25 player)

Drops

Mount: Faction: Drops from: Reins of the White Polar Bear Alliance and Horde Drop from Hyldnir Spoils rewarded from daily quests in Storm Peaks! Reins of the Bronze Drake Alliance and Horde 100 percent drop chance from Infinite Corruptor in heroic Culling of Stratholme Reins of the Azure Drake Alliance and Horde Rare raid drop from Malygos in 25-man The Eye of Eternity Reins of the Blue Drake Alliance and Horde Rare raid drop from Malygos in 10-man The Eye of Eternity Reins of the Twilight Drake Alliance and Horde Drop from Sartharion (Hard Mode) in 25-man The Obsidian Sanctum Reins of the Black Drake Alliance and Horde Drop from Sartharion (Hard Mode) in 10-man The Obsidian Sanctum Reins of the Blue Proto-Drake Alliance and Horde Rare drop from Skadi the Ruthless in heroic Utgarde Pinnacle Reins of the Time-Lost Proto-Drake Alliance and Horde Time-Lost Proto Drake Reins of the Green Proto-Drake Alliance and Horde Rare drop from Mysterious Egg Reins of the Grand Black War Mammoth Horde Rare drop from Archavon the Stone Watcher in Lake Wintergrasp Invincible’s Reins Alliance and Horde Drop from The Lich King in 25-man Icecrown Citadel Mimiron’s Head Alliance and Horde Drop from Yogg-Saron in 25-man Ulduar

Other