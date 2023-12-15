WoW SoD: Feast of Winter Veil in-game holiday event, explained

World of Warcraft’s newest in-game seasonal holiday, the Feast of Winter Veil, is finally here. The Christmas season has arrived in WoW, allowing players to complete various activities such as creating gingerbread cookies, defeating the abominable Greench, and saving Azeroth’s reindeer population.

Although the all-new Classic Season of Discovery presents players with a new take on Classic WoW, it’s not exempt from the rotating schedule of in-game holidays, meaning you’ll be able to complete all of the Winter Veil activities you know and love in WoW during the new game mode.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Feast of Winter Veil in the WoW Season of Discovery, including the available quests and how long the event will be live in the game.

Feast of Winter Veil quests in WoW SoD

Presents under the tree for all to enjoy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Feast of Winter Veil features plenty of seasonal quests that are only available to complete during the holidays. There are five Winter Veil quests that you can complete during the in-game holiday: The Reason for the Season, Metzen the Reindeer, Great-father Winter is Here, Stolen Winter Veil Treats, and Treats for Great-father Winter. These five quests are all obtainable at the start of the holiday and can be picked up at any point during its duration. You can get each of them from under the Christmas trees in either Ironforge or Orgrimmar, depending on your faction.

Don’t worry about faction choice during the Feast of Winter Veil; both the Alliance and Horde have access to the same quests during the holiday.

Is it worth participating in WoW’s Feast of Winter Veil?

While the Feast of Winter Veil is a neat little in-game holiday, there’s no substantial reason to go out of your way to complete all of the quests associated with it in WoW SoD. We recommend completing the quests on your own time and participating in the holiday if you feel like it, as it’s not a mandatory experience that’s directly associated with the Season of Discovery.

If you’re a fan of WoW nostalgia or are simply feeling festive this year, it’ll be in your best interest to head to Irongofrge or Orgrimmar and get some of these seasonal quests done. But as far as gameplay-related reasons go, there are few this Winter Veil.

When does the Feast of Winter Veil end?

The Feast of Winter Veil will be active in World of Warcraft Classic and WoW Dragonflight through the end of the year, with it wrapping up on Jan. 2, 2024. You’ll have until that point in time to complete all of the quests and activities that are available during the event.