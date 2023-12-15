WoW SoD: All Winter Veil quests in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

It's Christmas time, and that means Christmas quests!

World of Warcraft’s Christmas event, Feast of Winter Veil, is finally here, meaning you have a bunch of quests to complete.

Winter Veil is located in the capital cities of Ironforge and Orgrimmar. There, you’ll find Greatfather Winter, Christmas trees, and all Christmas-themed quests you can complete.

Here’s the full list of Winter Veil quests you can complete in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

All Horde Winter Veil quests in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Greatfather Winter in Orgrimmar. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Just like in WoW Classic, you have plenty of Winter Veil quests to complete. Horde Winter Veil is located in the Valley of Strength, just outside the auction house. Here’s the full list of quests available in Season of Discovery and how to start them:

The Reason for the Season – starts with Formun Tauren NPC next to bank, at coordinates 51, 65 in the Valley of Strength. The Feast of Winter Veil – starts after you turn in The Reason for the Season with Sagorne Creststrider in Orgrimmar at coordinates 38, 36 in the Valley of Wisdom.

– starts with Formun Tauren NPC next to bank, at coordinates 51, 65 in the Valley of Strength. Metzen the Reindeer – starts with Kaymard Copperpinch in Orgrimmar in front of the auction house at coordinates 53, 66 in the Valley of Strength.

starts with Kaymard Copperpinch in Orgrimmar in front of the auction house at coordinates 53, 66 in the Valley of Strength. Great-father Winter is Here – starts with Kaymard Copperpinch in Orgrimmar in front of the auction house at coordinates 53, 66 in the Valley of Strength.

– starts with Kaymard Copperpinch in Orgrimmar in front of the auction house at coordinates 53, 66 in the Valley of Strength. Stolen Winter Veil Treats – starts with Kaymard Copperpinch in Orgrimmar in front of the auction house at coordinates 53, 66 in the Valley of Strength. You’re a Mean One… – starts with Strange Snowman in Growless Cave in Alterac Mountains at coordinates 34, 70. A Smokywood Pastures’ Thank You! – starts with Kaymard Copperpinch in Orgrimmar in front of the auction house at coordinates 53,66 in the Valley of Strength.

– starts with Kaymard Copperpinch in Orgrimmar in front of the auction house at coordinates 53, 66 in the Valley of Strength. Treats for Great-father Winter – starts with Great-father Winter in Orgrimmar in front of the big Christmas tree between auction house and bank at coordinates 52,68.

All Alliance Winter Veil quests in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Go on, sit on his lap. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Alliance has the same set of Winter Veil quests as the Horde, but they start in the Commons area in Ironforge from different NPCs